Traffic returns to our roads and with it also the radars and mechanisms that the DGT uses to detect violators.

With de-escalation everything returns to normal or, at least, to the new normal. Also the road surveillance systems that were kept in check since the beginning of the state of alarm. The test: the DGT truck that SocialDrive users have seen again driving on Galician roads.

Confirmed that since Spain was confined by the expansion of the coronavirus, the DGT had hardly used the drones, we asked those responsible for the reason. From Traffic they told us that in the first phases of the de-escalation the aerial surveillance meansBoth drones and helicopters have been prepared to start operating if required, but that traffic needs have not made it necessary.

Judging by the notices you have received SocialDrive (available on Android and also iOS) from March 15 until a few days ago, with the vans and the DGT truck the same has happened. With the latest warnings from its users, the real-time traffic information application has collected the main data from surveillance vans, such as license plates and the roads where it circulates most frequently.

The DGT truck, seen again in Galicia

From the truck of the General Directorate of Traffic we know that it works in the testing phase with the same objective as the van.

It is not going to look for speeding, but to catch infractions derived from distractions such as using the mobile at the wheel; also the non-use of seat belts or Child Restraint Systems. The idea is that as they are higher vehicles, they favor the visibility of the agents who are always in uniform.

⭕️ Right now | The DGT camouflaged truck circulates on the A-6 pic.twitter.com/AaqkCuld11 – SocialDrive (@SocialDrive_es) June 17, 2020

At the moment, it seems that the DGT truck remains faithful to Galician roads. SocialDrive has verified the presence of the surveillance means on the A-6, but perhaps it will soon expand its range of action like the van that has already been seen in Alicante.

This article was published in Autobild by Noelia López.