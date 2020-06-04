If you have received a fine from the DGT by email, do not be alarmed because it is false: it is a scam with the aim of stealing your personal data or infecting you with malware.

From time to time, cybercriminals try to trick users again using strategies that have worked well on previous occasions. The scam of the false DGT fine is one of the most recurring and now a new wave circulates again.

This is warned by the General Directorate of Traffic itself through its Twitter account, where it alerts that a new fraudulent email campaign containing this false fine has been detected.

The mechanics are practically the same that we have been able to observe in previous moments. First of all, the victim receives in his inbox a message supposedly sent by the DGT, sent from an email address that appears legitimate.

📢🔴 If you receive an email claiming the payment of a fine with the name of #DGT and its #NoPiques logos it is #False #Phishing. 👉Do not click on any link and delete the mail⚠️✉️ 👉DGT does not communicate penalties in this way or use terms such as “transit” fines. pic.twitter.com/abu3WLDD7T – Dir. Gral. Traffic (@DGTes) June 2, 2020

The message includes the official DGT logos for the user to believe that it is real. The text informs that a traffic fine has been detected that has not been paid, and offers a link from which you can download the alleged photograph that contains the sanction.

But in reality this is all a lie. The link does not allow you to download any fines, and the only objective that criminals have is to steal your personal and financial data or infect your computer with malware.

It has been several months since the intention to incorporate mobile payments to WhatsApp was leaked by Facebook. For now, the beta phase is limited to India, the test market par excellence, but what will happen when you can send money via WhatsApp in Spain?

In his Twitter post, the DGT recalls that it does not communicate sanctions in this way and that it does not use any terms that appear in the text, such as “transit”. Therefore, whenever you receive a message of these characteristics in your inbox, be suspicious because it is surely false.

A few days ago we reported that the DGT will begin to send you fines via mobile, either by email or SMS. However, to receive notifications of traffic sanctions by this route, it is necessary that you register at the Electronic Road Address (DEV)