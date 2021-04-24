The DGT suspends the exchange of driving licenses with Venezuela when massive fraud is detected

Updated Tuesday, April 13, 2021 – 12:12

The investigation, which began in early 2020, has culminated in the arrest of 802 people in 19 provinces

Traffic on a Spanish highway SXENICKEFE

The Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) suspended on March 15 the exchange of driving licenses with Venezuela due to a massive fraud that unveiled this Tuesday the National Police.

The Police reported that this operation, whose investigations began in early 2020, has resulted in the arrest of 802 people in 19 provinces for exchanging false driver’s licenses for Venezuela by other Spaniards and with whom it could circulate. 807 false Venezuelan permits that were prepared to be exchanged have also been intercepted.

The operation has been carried out in three phases and the arrests have taken place in the provinces of Alicante, Asturias, Badajoz, Barcelona, Ceres, Real city, Guipzcoa, Jan, Las Palmas, Madrid, Malaga, Murcia, Pontevedra, Santa Cruz of Tenerife, Seville, Toledo, Valladolid, Zamora Y Saragossa.

The detainees obtained the false documentation through social networks, where criminal groups located in Venezuela charged them an average of 90 dollars and promised to deliver the Venezuelan driver’s license in two or three days, by post.

PROBLEMS FOR APPOINTMENTS

The Police indicated that, since August 2017, in Venezuela a new format is issued that does not meet the legal requirements for the exchange process, so these citizens turn to criminal groups to obtain a falsification of the previous format.

The fraud had spread throughout the Spanish territory because, in the cities with the greatest presence of Venezuelan citizens, they had great difficulties in getting an appointment at the Traffic Headquarters, so they requested them in less crowded neighboring headquarters. As a result of what happened, the DGT has suspended the exchange procedure with Venezuela since March 15, 2021.

The investigation, which began in early 2020, culminated in the arrest of 802 people in Alicante (62), Asturias (22), Badajoz (4), Barcelona (17), Cceres (4), Ciudad Real (16). ), Guipzcoa (41), Jan (4), Las Palmas (18), Madrid (185), Malaga (123), Murcia (23), Pontevedra (6), Santa Cruz de Tenerife (154), Seville (16) , Toledo (38), Valladolid (56), Zamora (4) and Zaragoza (9). The holders of the same have not been able to prove that they have a legal driving license, with the consequent danger that this poses for road safety.

