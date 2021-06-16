The DGT reveals what hours there are fewer traffic jams to travel

With the arrival of the heat and with the end of the restrictions, a summer is coming in which the retentions on the roads will be common again. How do we avoid them?

June 15, 2021 (12:00 CET)

Do not travel during these hours during the holidays: avoid traffic jams and glare. Photo: iStock

The summer of 2021, although it will not be the same as those before the COVID-19 pandemic, it is expected that it will be more “normal” and that people will take advantage of traveling around Spain to enjoy the holidays. For those who have not traveled in the middle of summer since 2019, perhaps they have forgotten one of the heaviest conditions that we have during these months: the traffic jams on the days of travel to vacation destinations and those of return to our home.

The DGT you want to anticipate big movements on the road and put us on notice: more specifically, remind us what are the busiest times for traffic, in order to avoid them, and what hours we should also avoid so that the sun does not represent a nuisance.

However, it is always recommended check the actual traffic status before leaving. Current technology allows us to anticipate and find alternative routes: consulting the DGT interactive map, applications like Google maps, etc. Planning the route, tuning the vehicle and traveling rested remain vital tips so that your trip is also done in the safest way.

Traveling at certain times can mean that the sun bother us for a longer time.

Avoid glare: do not travel during these hours

Traveling hours and hours by road with our car can be a great annoyance if we always have the sun in front of us. It may not be what determines your departure time, but you should take it into account depending on the times of sunrise and sunset:

– If you travel to the East, avoid traveling between 06:30 and 10:00.

– If you go to him West, avoid the afternoon between 5:30 p.m. and 9:20 p.m..

The DGT notifies you of the hours when the most traffic jams occur on Spanish roads.

Avoid traffic jams: do not travel during these hours

Bridge days on the sidelines, days with the highest concentration of cars on the road it will be Friday, when people leave work and start their trips to tourist spots –especially along the coast– or second homes, and on Sundays, when you return home. Without forgetting, mind you, Saturdays, when many people who cannot travel on Friday start their vacations or are going to spend a couple of days in any beach or mountain tourist area.

– The Friday, avoid leaving the big cities between 5:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., since from there many drivers will go to coastal areas and second homes.

– The saturdays it is recommended getting up very early or waiting until lunchtime. Between those moments (10: 00-13: 00 hours) is when more traffic jams can occur.

– The Sundays It is the day of return from vacation for many Spaniards, especially on Sundays in the middle and at the end of August. Avoid traveling between 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., especially if it is in the direction from coastal areas to the interior.