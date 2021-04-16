The DGT returns to mount controversy, between cyclists and drivers, with a drone shot (video)

With their limitations, drones of the General Directorate of Traffic They have been extraordinarily precise when controlling a long section of the road, but also, and as the DGT shows us in its latest video, very effective in capturing many and very diverse infractions in a very short time. The last video that the DGT has shown us, of a recording made with their drones, shows us a typical situation on any conventional Spanish road, with car traffic, overtaking, and even cyclists. To make matters worse, the DGT encouraged its followers on Twitter to identify the infractions that are seen in this video.

The work of drones DGT

At the moment, The General Directorate of Traffic has 11 drones in service in its Air Media Unit. The recording we are talking about today was obtained by DGT drones on March 17 of this year, on a conventional road.

In the first shot, the DGT already identifies a possible infraction, the short safety distance between the two cars in silver gray. But the real controversy comes with the second shot, in which a couple of cyclists intervene.

DGT rules for cyclists

Does this pair of cyclists circulate correctly? As we have told you on numerous occasions, cyclists cannot ride in a peloton. However, Article 36.2 of the General Traffic Regulations does allow them to circulate in columns of two, skirting as far as possible at the end of the road and repositioning themselves in a row in sections without visibility or with traffic jams.

2. It is forbidden for the vehicles listed in the previous section to circulate in a parallel position, except for bicycles, which may do so in a column of two, bordering as far as possible at the extreme right of the road and standing in a row in sections without visibility, and when they form traffic jams. In the highways they will only be able to circulate on the hard shoulder, without invading the road in any case.

On the other hand, cyclists circulate very close together, maintaining a minimum distance between them, but the General Traffic Regulations also allow it, according to article 54.1:

However, bicycle drivers will be allowed to circulate in a group without maintaining such separation, taking extreme care on this occasion, in order to avoid reaching between them (article 20.2 of the articulated text).

Therefore, according to this recording, the cyclists who appear in the video are not committing any infraction.

# AsíNo ❌In 1st scene, little safety distance. In 2nd the red vehicle does not signal or wait for no one to come forward to pass. ✅Bicyclists can go 2 by 2 if they do not create retention and there is good visibility. Thank you for participating!

https://t.co/tujA6Crukq – Directorate General Traffic (@DGTes) April 12, 2021

Overtaking cyclists according to the DGT

The General Directorate of Traffic, on the other hand, does find violations in the overtaking that a red car makes to cyclists. According to the DGT, to overtake cyclists it is necessary to maintain at least 1.5 meters of lateral distance. Starting this year, other rules will also be introduced, such as the driver reducing his speed by 20 km / h.

It is important to remember that the driver of a car can pass the solid line to pass a cyclist or group of cyclists, and totally or partially pass the opposite lane, according to section 4 of article 85 of the General Traffic Regulations:

Four. When you get ahead out of town to pedestrians, animals, to two-wheelers or animal traction, to vehicles immobilized on the road or to aid vehicles when they are carrying out relief and rescue operations, se must carry out the maneuver occupying part or all of the contiguous lane of the road, as long as the precise conditions exist to carry out the overtaking under the conditions set forth in this regulation; in any case, the lateral separation will not be less than 1.50 meters. Overtaking is expressly prohibited, endangering or hindering cyclists traveling in the opposite direction.

The problem identified by the DGT, however, is that the driver of the red vehicle does not signal the maneuver and does not wait until no one comes from the front to overtake. The width of the road, in this case, is no excuse for overtaking cyclists with cars approaching in the opposite direction. And if instead of cars, cyclists approach in the opposite direction, you should not overtake the pair of cyclists either.