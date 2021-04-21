The DGT responds: is it legal to wear the GoPro on the motorcycle helmet?

It is very normal to come across bikers today who carry their action camera, GoPro and the like, mounted on the helmet. So normal that it doesn’t even miss most people anymore. But we have always had that runrún in the head that tells us that it is not entirely correct.

But, although normal, is it legal to wear a GoPro on the motorcycle helmet? No, it is not

Basically, the regulation is taken with a grain of salt, but for reporting purposes, currently wearing an action camera in the helmet violates the regulations.

Point 118.1 of RD 1428/03, of the General Traffic Regulations, comes to say that you cannot ride a motorcycle without using an approved or certified helmet. This is precisely why the most typical fine when we talk about fines for carrying action cameras in the case involves € 200 and 3 points, since it is the same fine (because it violates the same law) as literally go on a motorcycle WITHOUT a helmet.

1. Drivers and passengers of motorcycles or motorcycles with sidecar, three-wheeled and quadricycle vehicles, mopeds and special “quad” type vehicles, must use properly approved or certified protective helmets according to current legislation, when driving both in urban and interurban roads

Now, the applicable basis to be able to determine whether or not we are violating article 118.1 of RD 1428/03 is to refer to regulation 22.05 on homologations (UNECE 22.05). What does this regulation say? Well, there is a section in the 22.05 (6.3) which explains an interesting topic when approving a helmet.

6.3 The protective helmet may not be provided with (or incorporate) any component or device unless it is designed in such a way that it does not produce any type of damage and that, when provided or incorporated in the protective helmet, it still complies with the requirements of this Regulation

Now, reading point 6.3 we can be perfectly clear that a camera in the helmet will very surely fail to do so, but as always, we must prove it, that is, if we are fined saying that we have breached point 6.3 of regulation 22.05, the same is that it is explained very well in the complaint how the camera was attached, where, with what type of attachment, photographic evidence, in short, data that helps to demonstrate that the helmet has indeed lost its approval for mounting that modification.

And why is this so important? Because for example in Spain the tests for homologation are carried out at various points on the helmet, but not in their entirety, this would imply that if the camera is hooked in one of the points that is not taken into account for homologation, no We would violate point 6.3 of R 22.05. (and the chin is one of those points)

On the other hand we have the points 7.4.1 and 7.4.2 of regulation 22.05. These points deal with structures that protrude more than 2mm from the hull structure, since if this addition has not passed friction and cut tests of the piece, we will not be using the camera legally either.

At the end of the day there is no apparent loophole that allows us to legally carry the camera, and all this without even having entered the subject of data protection. In short, I think that despite the shot from the helmet being very good, it would be a plus of tranquility to stop wearing them there, I for my part will start wearing it in the chest harness at least on the road, perhaps that way it will roll more calmly.