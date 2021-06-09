The DGT reminds you (again) the 3 rules to do the roundabouts well

Although it may not seem like it, roundabouts are designed to facilitate the flow of traffic at intersections between roads and reduce the number of accidents. The neglect of the regulations by drivers has, however, turned them into a dangerous point of conflict. Thus, The General Directorate of Traffic has once again explained the 3 rules to do the roundabouts well.

When it comes to driving, we can find different types of roundabouts: whatever their type, they are all governed by the same rules that must be respected to preserve our economy. (They can sanction us with a fine of 200 euros) and, above all, road safety. Not surprisingly, ignorance is one of the main causes of accidents that take place in roundabouts. From the hand of the DGT we get the notes of the driving school to put an end to oblivion.

1. Respect the priority

When you come to a roundabout you must yield to vehicles already inside Because the priority is yours: if you ignore the first of the three steps, you will hinder the circulation and, in addition, you can cause an accident. The rest of the rules governing a crossing are maintained, that is, the car on the right will always have the right-of-way over us.

2. Signal the lane change

Next to the steering wheel there are some levers that are used to activate the turn signals, that part of our car that serves to communicate with the rest of the drivers indicating our intentions and next movements. Your role is essential in roundabouts: you will have to signal any lane change and its exit. Do it in advance and keep a certain distance from the rest of the users present.

3. Exit in the outside lane

The regulations are clear: the outer (right) margin of a roundabout is reserved for leaving the roundabout and you will only be able to occupy it when you are going to perform this maneuver. In all other situations, you must move through the inner lanes of the roundabout so as not to prevent other vehicles from leaving it.

And no, exiting from inside lanes is not allowed Although it is the general rule that many drivers follow: you will have to join the outsider and if this maneuver is not possible, you will have to make a new turn until you can occupy the correct area.