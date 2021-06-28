The DGT reminds why you must use the V-16 light, which comes into force on July 1, before it becomes mandatory

The DGT emergency light V-16 enters into force on July 1, 2021, this Thursday. In any case, the V-16 emergency light will not be mandatory until January 1, 2026. The General Directorate of Traffic announces its plan for the summer these days and, with it, tells us why we should start using the V-16 light from now on, and replace the triangles that, until now, we used to signal our damaged or damaged car.

There are two key dates to understand the entry into force and the mandatory nature of the V-16 light.

On July 1, 2021 we will be able to use the V-16 light to signal our car in the event of an accident or breakdown and, if we have it, do without the triangles. Any of the emergency lights that we have shown you these days, which, in most cases, cost between € 10 and € 20, can be used for this purpose.

To buy or not to buy the DGT V-16 light

On January 1, 2026, the V-16 emergency light will be mandatory, but under technical specifications that the lights that are marketed today do not meet. The light that will be mandatory in 2026 must include, among other things, a communicator, and a positioning system, which when activated will launch a warning, which will be recorded in the DGT cloud to warn the connected car systems of our presence. and avoid risky situations.

If we currently buy a V-16 light, we will have to acquire another, predictably more expensive, before 2026. In any case, there are compelling reasons to recommend its purchase at this time: its low price and the security it gives us in case of emergency.

Why buy the V-16 light from DGT

In the last three years 42 people who had gotten out of their car to signal it, after having suffered an accident or a breakdown, have been run over. A dramatic figure, which reminds us of the dangers of the signaling process of a vehicle on the road and why we must exercise extreme caution when signaling our car with triangles and, what is even more important, use the V-16 light.

The V-16 signal does not require that we get out of the car to signal it. The V-16 signal will travel in the cabin of our car. The ideal is to keep it in the glove compartment, or in a receptacle, if possible closed, in the doors or in the center console. The important thing is that the driver can access the light from his seat. The V-16 light can also be activated, and positioned, without getting out of the car. The only action that we will carry out to place it is to lower the window, activate it, and place it with our left hand on the roof.

The V-16 signals have a system of magnets with which it adheres to the ceiling and by homologation it has been designed so that the rotating light it emits is visible at a sufficient distance, and even greater than the distance that makes us visible using triangles . In this way we will have marked the position of our vehicle, without getting out of our car and, therefore, without exposing ourselves to the risk of being run over.

For such a tight price, between € 10 and € 20, you can signal your car in the event of an accident or breakdown without getting out of it, and without exposing yourself to the risk of being run over

Some V-16 lights between € 10 and € 20

Last week we proposed some of the most interesting V-16 lights that we have seen on Amazon, coinciding with Prime Day. Although their prices are no longer in the order of the offers we saw last week, some do continue to maintain very tight prices, between 10 and 20 euros.

Anzid (€ 19.99): compact kit, but does not include the 9-volt alkaline battery to be purchased separately NK SOS Road (€ 16.98): includes the 3 required AAA batteries iWotto (€ 15.90): our favorite , includes headlight with strap to place it on our head and carry out small repairs and maintenance tasks in low light, for example in the garage SMAMS (€ 9.99): very cheap and very compact, but does not include the 3 AAA batteries necessary € 17.99): includes a hook and low power fixed light function for use when camping