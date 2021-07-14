The DGT remembers the 3 rules of roundabouts: they save fines and accidents … but they fall short

If there is a situation that still chokes many drivers, that is to face traffic in a roundabout. The General Directorate of Traffic knows this and, aware of it, tries to remind us how to circulate in a roundabout. The DGT summarizes traffic in roundabouts in 3 basic rules. 3 rules that no one should doubt, that all drivers should be very clear about and that, ultimately, they will save us fines and traffic accidents. However, if we want to circulate adequately in roundabouts we should take into account other regulations that delve into the most controversial maneuvers, and that generate more doubts in drivers, when it comes to circulating in roundabouts.

The 3 rules of the DGT roundabouts

1. Respect the priority of those who are already circulating through them. A very basic rule that we understand should not give rise to any doubt. The vehicle that is circulating in a roundabout has priority over those who want to join the roundabout, unless the signs indicate otherwise, of course.

two. Signal the lane change and position yourself properly. Of truism. If we do not adequately signal our maneuvers, the risk of colliding with another vehicle is certainly high.

3. Always leave them in the outer lane, the right. We like to talk about roundabouts, and how to circulate in them, remembering that a roundabout with two lanes could be understood as the circular projection of a highway. It would never occur to you to exit a highway from the left lane, therefore, you should never exit a roundabout from the inside lane.

Other DGT tips for driving in roundabouts

As we told you, These 3 rules of the DGT on traffic in roundabouts fall short. In fact, we have been trying for a long time to prepare a decalogue as a summary about traffic in roundabouts, with 10 rules and tips that we should take into account.

For example, we would recall that it is not true that you have to use the inside lane to turn left or take the last exit, in fact, As a general rule, we must circulate in the outer lane of the roundabout, unless the traffic conditions advise it. It is also important to remember that we have to facilitate maneuvering for large tonnage vehicles, something very common in cities, with the presence of buses.

Finally, do not forget that group cyclists are considered a unit. Once the first rider of the group has entered the roundabout, the rest will have priority. Imagine a group of cyclists as a single vehicle, whose front is the first cyclist in the group, and whose rear is the last.

