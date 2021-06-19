The DGT recalls the most daily action that has a fine of € 200

Fine for using the browser

The General Directorate of Traffic continues to alert us to the danger of certain behaviors while driving a car, which are susceptible to causing distractions and, therefore, traffic accidents, and can also lead to a fine. According to current regulations, The DGT provides fines for driving manually using the browser of € 200 and 3 points of the license. Now, let’s analyze in which cases this practice is sanctioned, how we can make safe and legal use of navigation systems, what exactly the regulations say and its relationship with other infractions related to distractions, such as the use of mobile phones.

Navigator on a mobile phone with a dashboard holder.

The DGT prohibits the use of the browser while driving

Current DGT regulations prohibit the use of the browser while driving. The regulations point to two key aspects that must come together, that we are driving and that we manually manipulate the browser. If we refer to article 13 of the Law on Traffic, Motor Vehicle Circulation and Road Safety, the DGT equates this offense with the use of mobile phone devices, or even radar detection mechanisms.

The use of mobile phone devices, navigators or any other means or communication system is prohibited while driving, except when the communication takes place without using hands or using helmets, headphones or similar instruments.

If we refer to article 18 of the General Traffic Regulations, referring to other obligations of the driver, the DGT also points in this direction:

The use of mobile telephony devices and any other means or communication system while driving is prohibited, except when the communication takes place without using hands or using helmets, headphones or similar instruments (article 11.3, second paragraph, of the articulated text).

Night vision screens, digital instrumentation and navigation and entertainment system of a Volkswagen Touareg

Use the browser yes, manipulate it no

As we said before, using navigation and entertainment systems in the car is allowed and, in fact, it is recommended, as long as they do not distract us. Modern navigation systems warn us of dangerous situations, such as damaged or damaged cars on the road, of traffic saturation, of the position of fixed radars and section radars, and even of the maximum speed allowed on the road, and if we are overcoming it.

What the DGT expressly prohibits is to manually use the browser while driving. And we refer back to article 18 of the General Traffic Regulations to find this clarification:

The use by the driver with the moving vehicle of devices such as screens with internet access, television monitors and video or DVD players is considered incompatible with the mandatory permanent attention to driving. The use of monitors that are visible to the driver are excepted for these purposes. and whose use is necessary for the access or descent vision of pedestrians or for the vision in vehicles with rear maneuvering camera, as well as the GPS device

Old entertainment system from a 2001 Mercedes ML.

The DGT fines for using the browser

Article 76 of the Law on Traffic, Circulation of Motor Vehicles and Road Safety refers to what the DGT considers to be serious offenses and establishes the following in its section G:

g) Driving manually using mobile phone devices, navigators or any other means or communication system, as well as using radar or cinemometer detection mechanisms

Using the browser, therefore, is a serious offense according to the DGT and can cost you a fine of € 200. As we said, it is an offense that is equated with the fine for using a mobile phone.

Integrated navigator in a digital instrumentation system.

The DGT also draws points for the browser

The seriousness of an offense does not necessarily imply the withdrawal of points from the card. The infractions that according to the DGT entail the loss of permit points they are perfectly clarified in Annex II of the Law on Traffic, Circulation of Motor Vehicles and Road Safety. And point 17 is the one that precisely establishes the violation regarding the use of the browser:

17. Driving using any type of audio helmet or headset connected to receivers or sound reproducers or other devices that reduce permanent attention to driving or manually use mobile phone devices, navigators or any other means or communication system (3 points)

The DGT establishes, Thus, that driving using the navigator manually involves the withdrawal of 3 points from the license.

Google Maps on mobile phone with car holder.

The reform that the DGT is preparing

In 2021 a reform is introduced by which the General Directorate of Traffic toughens some sanctions and the deduction of points that these infractions entail. The DGT increases from 3 to 6 the points deducted for using the mobile phone and, in addition, introduces an important clarification, that the mere fact of “holding mobile phone devices with the hand” is punishable. Pending its final approval, the Council of Ministers of November 10, 2020 resolved the following:

Increase from 3 to 6 the points to be deducted for driving while holding mobile phone devices with the hand

Nothing is specified in this section regarding the use of the browser while driving. In any case, it cannot be ruled out that the reform of the sanctions that imply the deduction of points also affects the use of browsers and entertainment systems and that its sanction may increase from 3 to 6 points.

Entertainment and navigation system of the Peugeot 308.

How should I use the browser safely?

The proliferation of touch screens and navigators – embedded and portable – and entertainment systems has significantly improved the functionality, comfort and, in many respects, the safety of modern cars. But the existence of greater risks is also being promoted, of greater elements likely to distract the driver. In fact, from these lines We have opposed, for example, the integration of more and more systems in a car, such as the climate control, or the controls of the sound system, on touch screens.

Hence, it is important to know how we can safely use a browser, or an entertainment system.

Take driving easy. Program your browser before you go. If you forgot to do it, stop for a few minutes and do it. NEVER do it while driving, which could help you can become a clear #ccident hazard. 0.0 # Distraction 👀👂 pic.twitter.com/DMmRRtTdSH – Directorate General Traffic (@DGTes) April 21, 2021

Do not use the touch screen while driving. It has a fine and can distract you and lead you to a risky situation The controls on the steering wheel, which allow us to configure the navigator or other options of the entertainment system, are safe and legal as long as we do not get distracted or take our eyes off the road Use voice controls whenever possible. If your car has this option, it is a recommended solution to use the navigator, or the entertainment system, without distracting us or taking our eyes off the road Configure the navigator before leaving for a trip If you forgot to configure the navigator, find a safe place in the than to park to set your destination, calmly, and resume your trip Browser in mobile phone application with suction cup holder.

What if I use my mobile phone as a browser?

The General Directorate of Traffic has clarified, on numerous occasions, that we can use a mobile phone as a browser. But it is important that we keep the above tips in mind, use a suitable car mobile phone holder, and again the following tips.

Do not manipulate the mobile phone while it is moving. Remember that using the mobile phone while on the move is sanctioned and any gesture we make by touching it with the hand will soon be expressly sanctioned Use secure supports that properly hold the mobile phone and do not tend to come loose or have slack that makes it move or fall Place the mobile phone in an accessible place, but that does not cause distractions, or reduce your possibilities of movement, or your visibility