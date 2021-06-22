The DGT recalls that scooters can also be fined: € 1,200 interurban, with headphones and under the influence of drugs

Driving an electric scooter is also subject to rules and obligations. While the General Directorate of Traffic works to establish a specific regulatory framework for personal mobility vehicles that, until now, is mainly established by municipal ordinances, it is important to remember that the use of an electric scooter also implies respecting traffic regulations and there are prohibitions, which also apply to cyclists, car drivers and motorcyclists, such as the use of headphones, use an electric scooter under the influence of alcohol and other drugs, or do it outside the spaces where their use is allowed.

The DGT pointed out these days how the user of an electric scooter had been sanctioned with a € 1,200 fine, for a combination of infractions that show that Traffic agents are also controlling the users of personal mobility vehicles.

Scooters, prohibited on interurban roads

The first offense committed by the user of the electric scooter has been to ride on interurban roads.

The use of personal mobility vehicles is specifically prohibited, from January 2, 2021, by Royal Decree 970/2020, of November 10, 2020, which regulated the use of personal mobility vehicles and which amended article 38 of the General Traffic Regulations by adding the following point:

Four. It is prohibited to circulate on crossings, interurban roads and highways and highways that take place within the town with personal mobility vehicles. Likewise, the circulation of these vehicles in urban tunnels is prohibited.

Consumption of alcohol and drugs on a scooter

The second offense committed by the user of the electric scooter has been driving under the influence of drugs. Users of personal mobility vehicles, such as car drivers and cyclists, are required to submit to breathalyzer and other drug tests and refusing to take the test carries prison terms of between 6 and 12 months.

Drug tests, unlike breathalyzer tests, do not establish thresholds for use. A positive for drug use entails a penalty of 1,000 euros.

Headphones on electric scooter

The third offense committed by the user of the electric scooter has been to use headphones. It is not the first time that we know of a case similar to this. In fact, months ago some sanctions against cyclists for using headphones generated quite controversy.

But actually using headphones is penalized, whether we drive a car, cycle or ride an electric scooter. Using headphones implies breaching the second section of article 18 of the General Traffic Regulations:

two. Driving and using headphones or earphones connected to sound receivers or reproducers is prohibited., except during the corresponding teaching and the performance of the aptitude tests in open circuit to obtain the driving license for two-wheeled motorcycles when so required by the General Drivers Regulations.