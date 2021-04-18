The DGT raises the automatic cancellation of some cars

The Spanish car park It is one of the oldest in Europe, a fact that highlights the need to activate vehicle renewal plans. However, despite this, they still exist thousands and thousands of vehicles with a very advanced age that, furthermore, being located in areas far removed from the large urban centers, may not be up to date in administrative or legal terms. It is there where the DGT wants to “put its hand”.

It is not the first time that we talk about zombie cars, or temporary casualties, a problem that the DGT wants to tackle with the reform of the General Vehicle Regulations, so that from now on temporary casualties will not be extended indefinitely in time, but rather will have a limited duration of one year, extendable if the owner so states.

This measure is intended to stop in its tracks the phenomenon of “zombie cars”Cars that apparently had been permanently decommissioned by their owners but which, in reality, were temporarily decommissioned so that illegal scrap yards could export them or cut them up with a lower tax burden.

The DGT also wants to fight against older cars

It is not the only novelty that “hides” the aforementioned reform of the General Vehicle Regulations, as The DGT also intends to tackle a problem that, basically, is just as serious as the aforementioned. Surely many of you know the case of the typical town car that, sitting in a corner of the family home, has been standing for years and years waiting for a second life that, possibly, will never come.

A case that can also be transferred to old car that, without any kind of care or maintenance, is only used to go “down to earth”, from one street to another in the same town …Vehicles that are generally very old but that, nevertheless, continue to function even if they do not go to ITV inspections or are insured by their owners because “totally, what for”.

Faced with these practices, The DGT has made the decision to be able to act ex officio, so that cars that have not been to an ITV station for 10 years or without being insured may be automatically canceled by the DGT., Traffic acting autonomously after being authorized by the corresponding provincial headquarters.

Despite being listed as “definitive withdrawal”, the legitimate owner may subsequently request the rehabilitation and its registration again provided that it is able to prove its existence and compliance with the requirements to obtain the registration certificate.