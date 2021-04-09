The DGT puts us to the test with an optical signaling element for our cars

The General Directorate of Traffic continues trying to refresh some concepts that, without a doubt, drivers should know. Today we will talk about an essential element of a car, and other vehicles, including bicycles, which is part of the mandatory lighting and optical signaling devices. The DGT asks us the following question, What is a retro-reflector? And it provides us with three possible answers:

A. A device that reflects light from a light source

B. A reflective license plate

C. A vehicle lighting device

What is a retro-reflector?

A retro-reflector is an optical system that consists of a mirror that reflects light and one or more lenses that refract. The retro-reflectors of a car, to place ourselves in the specific case at hand, are reflective surfaces or, rather, refractants, and of red color, which shine with special intensity when a light source falls on them, for example the headlights of the car. automobile that precedes us.

According to the General Vehicle Regulations, license plates, which have their own lighting and which also shine when a light source falls on them, are not considered retro-reflectors. Which causes us to discard answer B.

What are retro-reflectors for?

Retro-reflectors are not a lighting device itself, but an optical signaling system. Therefore, answer C is discarded and the correct answer is definitely answer A. Retro-reflectors are devices that reflect light from a light source.

Retro-reflectors are used to indicate the presence of the vehicle, regardless of the lighting systems used by that vehicle. For example, a driver who travels at night may notice the presence of a parked car, by the illumination of its retro-reflectors, even though it is parked and has its headlights and lighting systems turned off. The retro-reflectors are usually integrated in the set of the taillights, together with the lighting of the car itself, and also in the lower area of ​​the rear, in or next to the bumper.

Cars, motorcycles and mopeds are required, by the General Vehicle Regulations, to use non-triangular rear reflectors. Bicycles must also have rear and side reflectors, and on the pedals, whenever they are traveling at night or on roads marked with the “tunnel” sign or in weather conditions that reduce visibility.