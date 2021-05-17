The DGT puts an end to the zombie car drama: temporary extendable casualties

The temporary extendable cancellation of a car implies that the temporary cancellations, from now on, cannot be indefinite. The owner who wants his vehicle to continue to be deregistered will have to extend the temporary deregistration every year.

The temporary extendable casualties try to solve a problem that the General Directorate of Traffic is warning about, that of zombie cars. The temporary extendable leaves were regulated with the modification of the General Vehicle Regulation that deals with put an end to the zombie car drama or, at the very least, make any fraud in this regard very difficult. The DGT prevents temporary leave from being extended indefinitely, since from April 2021 they have to be extendable.

Air conditioning system of an old car.

What are temporary removals from the DGT?

As we said, temporary casualties are the DGT’s instrument to avoid the problem of zombie cars or, at the very least, make this type of fraud more difficult.

A driver can no longer temporarily cancel his vehicle indefinitely, until he considers that he has to return to circulation again. The procedure now goes through request a temporary cancellation of the car that will have an established duration of one year. After that year, or rather, within two months before the expiration of the first temporary leave, the driver will have to request an extension of the temporary leave. Otherwise, and if this extension were not requested, the vehicle would re-enter circulation, with all the obligations – ITV, taxes, mandatory insurance, among others – that this implies.

In this way, if a driver has been scammed in the process of scrapping and scrapping his vehicle, he should be aware of the problem when a notification from the DGT arrives warning him of the need to extend the temporary withdrawal of his car.

2007 Ford Fiesta.

The zombie car drama

The DGT has long been concerned about the high volume of temporary casualties that occur in our country. While in 2004 temporary casualties accounted for 5% of permanent casualties, today there are around 700,000 vehicle casualties each year, of which half correspond to temporary casualties.

The DGT fears that behind these figures are hidden different frauds, vehicles that have not been properly scrapped and have not received the corresponding definitive deregistration, or even cars that are being exported, either to continue in circulation, or to be used as spare parts donors, without complying with the adequate safety conditions.

Alfa Romeo 156.

The DGT has also opted for other reforms to end the problems related to this phenomenon of zombie cars. Vehicles that are declared a total loss, have been repaired, and are transferred to another owner, they will have to pass an ITV inspection that certifies that they are in driving condition and the new owner must know the vehicle’s history.

Will exist a period of three months to export a vehicle that has been permanently deregistered and that the effective departure of the car from the country takes place. A technical inspection will also be required to certify that a vehicle is not waste, but rather meets the minimum technical conditions to continue driving when vehicles of a certain age are exported.

Interior of a classic car, a Porsche 924 Carrera GTS.

Definitive ex officio casualties

Extendable temporary cancellations are also a necessary instrument for those vehicle owners who, for some reason, keep them out of circulation, for example waiting for a restoration. The DGT has planned to permanently deregister those vehicles that for more than ten years have not complied with the requirement of passing the technical inspection (ITV) and of having the mandatory insurance.

The alternative for these owners, to avoid that these cars are permanently deregistered ex officio, goes through request a temporary leave and extend it annually until the owner wants his car back on the road.