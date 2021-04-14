The DGT puts an end to the zombie car drama: temporary casualties will be extendable

For a long time we have been talking about a problem that the General Directorate of Traffic is warning about, that of zombie cars. Yesterday we were talking to you about it and how the DGT has tried to end this problem. But the most important step forward has been taken today, with the publication of a modification of the General Vehicle Regulations that, now, should put an end to the zombie car drama or, at the very least, make any fraud in this regard very difficult. The DGT will prevent temporary leave from being extended indefinitely, since now they will have to be extendable.

The zombie car drama

The DGT has long been concerned about the high volume of temporary casualties that occur in our country. While in 2004 temporary casualties accounted for 5% of permanent casualties, today there are around 700,000 vehicle casualties each year, of which half correspond to temporary casualties.

The DGT fears that behind these figures are hidden different frauds, vehicles that have not been properly scrapped and have not received the corresponding definitive deregistration, or even cars that are being exported, either to continue in circulation, or to be used as spare parts donors, without complying with the adequate safety conditions.

The DGT modifies temporary cancellations

The solution that the DGT has found to avoid the problem of zombie cars or, at the very least, make this type of fraud more difficult, has been make temporary leave extendable.

A driver will no longer be able to temporarily cancel his vehicle, indefinitely, until he considers that he has to return to circulation again. The procedure will now go through request a temporary cancellation of the car that will have an established duration of one year. After that year, or rather, within two months before the first temporary leave expires, the driver will have to request an extension of the temporary leave. Otherwise, and if this extension were not requested, the vehicle would re-enter circulation, with all the obligations – ITV, taxes, compulsory insurance, among others – that this implies.

In this way, if a driver has been scammed in the process of scrapping and scrapping his vehicle, he should be aware of the problem when a notification from the DGT arrives warning him of the need to extend the temporary withdrawal of his car.

The DGT has also opted for other reforms to end the problems related to this phenomenon of zombie cars. Vehicles that are declared a total loss, have been repaired, and are transferred to another owner, they will have to pass an ITV inspection that certifies that they are in driving condition and the new owner must know the history of the vehicle.

Will exist a period of three months to export a vehicle that has been permanently deregistered and that the effective departure of the car from the country takes place. A technical inspection will also be required to certify that a vehicle is not waste, but that it meets the minimum technical conditions to continue driving when vehicles of a certain age are exported.