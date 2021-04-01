The DGT offers 35 places for traffic examiners

The current group is made up of 781 professionals

Friday, March 26, 2021 – 12:30

They will be interim officials to cover peaks in demand and needs of various specific headquarters. However, the sector continues to complain about the shortage of these professionals.



Access to the DGT exam center in Mostoles (Madrid) NGEL NAVARRETE

The controversy over traffic examiners is gathering steam again. Thus, while the Ministry of the Interior has opened the submission period to fill this year 35 positions of new interim Traffic examiners in the DGT, driving schools and sector associations they continue to denounce the lack of professionals who examine students.

The open call now intends that Traffic “be more agile to cope with seasonal demand and can increase its ability to examine in specific headquarters.” In this way, these new positions will be distributed among 27 provinces. Aspiring examiners, They must meet a series of requirements such as being 23 years old and not having reached the maximum age of compulsory retirement, be in possession of the Baccalaureate or equivalent Technical qualification and be holders of the corresponding driving licenses. Here you can find all the information related to the call.

The selection process will be through competition and different merits will be taken into account, which will give points. Among them, have experience as a professional driver, be in possession of a valid EC or ED class permit; or have passed Having passed the first or second exam of the three previous calls for the General Administrative Body of the State Administration, specialty of Traffic.

According to the Interior, this is the fourth call of this type since 2017, which has allowed the number of examiners to go from 751 in 2018 to 781 current. To this number must be added 47 more who have already completed the preparation course and will be incorporated between April and May. In addition, a process is underway to fill another 100 positions through an internal promotion system within the Public Administration. To solve this deficit, the DGT has already incorporated some dozens of reconverted military personnel in the past and, in principle, it is also considering doing so with Traffic agents in the active reserve.

Image of one of the examiner strikes in 2015 and 2017

one third fewer examiners

However, the Traffic and Transportation Institute (ITT), which represents 500 driving schools, insists on the lack of examiners. Estimates from DGT data that in Spain there would be over a million people waiting to test for their driver’s license, mostly to get the category B permit.

Meanwhile, he affirms, in the last 20 years, the examining staff has been reduced by more than a third, going from the almost 1,000 civil servants who exerted their work in the headquarters in 2006 to the 704 that are currently operational, since the rest up to the 781 that the DGT says, carry out coordination tasks or are assigned to the General Sub-Directorate of Road Training and Education Considering that each of them perform 12 daily tests, solving the waiting list will take 33 months, as long as no new applicants are added to it.

The pool of applicants referred to by ITT was formed, in part, by the different examiner strikes in 2015 and 2017, to which was added the effect of the confinement that, to the pending exams, the students who took advantage of to prepare telematically for testing. At the beginning of last summer, the DGT itself recognized a cipher in 286,000 practical tests and more than 180,000 theoretical ones.

Finally, ITT questions that the DGT it continues to charge fees for examination tests (currently 93.12) even though it does not examine due to lack of staff. And he criticizes that he does not allocate his budget surplus to increase that workforce, but it is necessary to transfer 150 million euros to the State, (in 2019 622.3 million euros), from the collection of fines and fees.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more