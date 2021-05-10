The DGT launches new speed limits, with more radars, in full control campaign

The General Directorate of Traffic has revised speed limits in cities. Let us remember that these new limits mean that on single-platform roads the speed is limited to 20 km / h, while on roads with one lane in each direction it will be limited to 30 km / h. Although we have been talking about this measure for a long time and, in practice, it is already being applied in most of the Spanish municipalities, if not all, for a long time, its entry into force does not take place until this Tuesday, May 11. The entry into force of the new speed limits coincides with a DGT control campaign that will increase the presence of radars until Sunday, May 16.

The DGT introduces new speed limits

From now on we will have to keep three numbers in mind: 20, 30 and 50.

The maximum speed is limited to 20 km / h on roads with a single carriageway platform and pavement The maximum speed is limited to 30 km / h on single-lane roads per direction of movement The maximum speed is limited to 50 km / h in roads with two or more lanes per direction of travel

As we said, the DGT has been promoting this measure for years, but it was not made official until November 11, 2020, with the publication in the BOE of Royal Decree 970/2020, which modified the General Circulation Regulation.

The DGT reforms the General Circulation Regulation

This is how Article 50 of the General Traffic Regulations has been drawn up:

Article 50. Speed ​​limits on urban roads and crossings.

1. The generic speed limit on urban roads will be:

a) 20 km / h on roads with a single carriageway and sidewalk platform.

b) 30 km / h on single lane roads in each direction of travel.

c) 50 km / h on roads with two or more lanes in each direction of traffic.

As we said, these speed limits have been applied in many Spanish cities for months, even years. Other cities have been incorporating them in recent weeks. The DGT granted a moratorium of 6 months for its final application, providing that margin to the consistories to adapt the signage in the ways of their jurisprudence. That moratorium expires tomorrow, Tuesday, May 11, the day on which the new speed limits will be applied and city councils should have already adapted the signage on their streets.

The DGT increases the presence of radars

The entry into force of the new speed limits coincides with a new DGT control campaign, which will increase the presence of radars on Spanish roads this week, until May 16, to tighten control over speeding. Let us remember that these control campaigns are carried out in collaboration between different administrations and security bodies, from the Civil Guard of Traffic and the regional police, to the local police.

It is by no means accidental that the DGT has chosen this week to coincide a new speed control campaign with the entry into force of the new speed limits. In practice, as we said, these limits have been applied for months, and even years, in many Spanish cities. But Traffic will take advantage of these days not only to increase surveillance on roads and streets, with more radars, but also to publicize this measure, that of the new speed limits in the city, and its reason for being.

The DGT has defended these speed limits for different reasons, the most important of which is to reduce the risk of hitting pedestrians and the risk that the hit will result in serious injuries or even the death of the pedestrian. Another of the reasons given has been to homogenize the speeds at which the different vehicles circulate, especially since in recent years personal mobility vehicles such as electric scooters have become popular and parcel and food delivery services have proliferated. They employ bicycle delivery people.