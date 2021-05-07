The DGT, through its own general director, Pere Navarro, has spoken out in favor of paying for the use of highways and highways in our country. Here you have all the details.

May 6, 2021 (10:30 CET)

The DGT insists on toll roads and highways

It is not the first time that we have pointed out that in Spain could soon implement a pay-per-use system on the motorways and dual carriageways of the entire national road network. At present, there are only some payment methods or with tolls, a situation that could change very soon, according to the intentions and plans commonly agreed by both the company itself. DGT as by his own government.

In the last hours, the DGT, through its general director, Pere Navarro, has come out in favor of paying for the use of highways and highways in our country, in statements made in his appearance before the Senate Interior Committee with the main objective of explaining to the senators the new policies that are going to be undertaken in Spain in pursuit of road safety.

In one of his statements, Navarro has assured that “in all European countries is paid in the upkeep and maintenance of high-capacity roads, in all“After the end of the concession for the maintenance and operation of many toll roads, their maintenance is being assumed by” the state budget, “according to Navarro, who added that”we can not. When you go by train, you don’t go for free. There are infrastructures that must be paid for here and in any country“.

The Director General of Traffic added that “we would do well to all agree to resolve this issue of State. We cannot charge state budgets for the conservation and maintenance of highways and highways and make poor pensioner granny who doesn’t have a car pay for upkeep and upkeep of high-speed wallets”. Pere Navarro has further emphasized this issue with a clear message: “whoever uses it pays”.

These statements by the top DGT leader came just a few hours after the government communicate many of the lines of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan that has been sent to Brussels (headquarters of the European Commission). In this plan, it is contemplated that in 2024 could come into force on system of payment for use in the road network of the State, according to two principles: “who pollutes pays” and “he who uses pays”.