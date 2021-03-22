the DGT fined 3,914 people in one week for not using it

The agents of the Civil Guard Traffic Group have filed, in just one week, 3,914 fines by drivers or passengers who were traveling without using the regulatory restraint system.

The special surveillance campaign was carried out from March 8 to 14, a period of seven days in which they controlled a total of 327,414 vehicles, detecting 3,914 infractions.

Of all the complaints filed, 77% has been produced on conventional roads, a particularly worrying fact since this type of road continues to be the most dangerous and where the highest number of fatalities are registered.

In fact, it is on this type of road where Traffic is especially tightening regulations and surveillance.

Private car drivers are the most fined for not wearing a seatbelt

By vehicle type, the own tourism it was the most controlled (266,998 cars), followed by freight vehicles (47,458), taxis (7,790) and buses (5,168).

It is striking that in the two types of vehicles used for public transport of people (taxis and buses) the highest number of complaints fell on passengers, while in those for private use was on the driver. Specifically, 8 out of 10 were on board a private car.

vehicle type controlled Fines to drivers FINES TO passengers TOURISM 266,998 1,857 1,258 goods vehicle 47,458 530 196 taxis 7,790 8 9 Buses 5,168 14 42

In total, 2,409 infractions for not wearing the seat belt fell on drivers and 1,505 on the occupants of the rest of the seats.

In addition, 1,313 passengers, 789 in front seats and 524 in rear seats, were also sanctioned for not wearing it or not doing it in the correct way.

On the other hand, despite the fact that in Spain it is mandatory that minors with an height equal to or less than 135 cm use correctly the child restraint system appropriate to their size and weight, in the days that the campaign lasted, 192 minors traveled without any. A worrying fact since it represents a rebound compared to last year’s monitoring campaign, when 132 cases were detected.

It should be remembered that the seat belt is essential both in the front and rear seats. And is that at 80 km / h, the rear passengers have no way to hold on and are projected with those in front with a force equivalent to the blow of a 1,200 kg ball at 10 km / h, which could kill or seriously injure the front seat occupants.

Wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of death in an accident by half, but if it is also a child, the use of child restraint systems is even more important since data shows that nine out of ten injuries serious or fatal infantile would have been avoided if the mandatory restraint systems had been used.





Despite this, of the DGT warnings such as the ‘underwater effect’ or the ‘bullet passenger’, there are still many drivers who misuse the restraint system. Yes, there are almost 500 fewer people sanctioned than in the counterpart surveillance campaign that was carried out at this point in 2019, which reflects a downward trend, but there are still many.

In this scenario, the bill for the reform of the card by points that is already in parliamentary processing will imminently approve a tightening of the non-use of the seat belt, going to subtract four points instead of three and will continue to carry a fine of 200 euros.

