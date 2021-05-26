The DGT explains which are the usual breakdowns

The DGT the four most common breakdowns that we face on the road. We tell you how to act so as not to get thrown.

Alberto de la Torre Reyes

May 26, 2021 (08:00 CET)

The DGT remembers the most common breakdowns on the road. We tell you what to do if you get stuck.

After a few turbulent weeks, in which the DGT and the Government have been in the drivers’ crosshairs, with new speed limits, the advance that will have to be paid tolls on Spanish roads large capacity or information on the rise in fuels, among others, the organization returns to its awareness campaigns on social networks.

Taking advantage of a tweet on your account, the DGT recalls the possible breakdowns that we can face on the road. Among them, four stand out: battery, tires, engine and alternator. Four elements that can give us a good scare while we are driving but with simple maintenance we can always have them in good condition.

The 4 reasons that usually leave a car “thrown” on the road are: battery, tires, engine and alternator. It could be avoided with #maintenance and timely reviews. 👉 https://t.co/FOu0mACJzC If you plan to start traveling 👉 # Check Your Vehicle #Vial Safety pic.twitter.com/LljghKwbGg – Directorate General Traffic (@DGTes) May 24, 2021

As they tell in their interactive magazine, RACE ensures that 20 percent of failures are caused by the battery, followed by the tires (10 percent), the engine and the alternator (5 percent each). To avoid these problems, the best advice is still to perform good maintenance.

Keep in mind that the Spanish car fleet is very old. The middle Ages of the vehicles that circulate in our country is 13.4 years, according Faconauto. This figure alerts that breakdowns are more common. Especially if, as RACE claims, 17.9 percent of drivers do not follow the manufacturer’s instructions when maintaining their vehicleor, lengthening the reviews or omitting them (1.8 percent).

This tendency to pay less attention to the vehicle becomes more acute as the vehicle gets older. A) Yes, 23.8 percent of drivers who have a car between 11 and 15 years of age lengthen the time of revisions, while 3.2 never happens. Among those who have a car over 15 years old, the number of drivers who do not pass inspections grows to 5.4 percent and 27.3 percent admit to delaying their visit to the workshop.