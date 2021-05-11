The DGT explains when the payment of a toll will NOT be paid

The DGT has clarified in the last hours who will pay the new toll announced on highways and highways and who would not pay them or would be exempt from said payment.

The DGT explains the cases in which YES and NO tolls will have to be paid

During the last days, the announcement of the government and of the DGT to impose a toll payment – it would be for the year 2024 – to all highways, highways and many of the conventional roads has caused a big stir and, in many cases, a great controversy among drivers of our country. According to the official sources involved – the Ministry of the Interior and the General Directorate of Traffic-, the imposition of a toll on Spanish roads would serve to counteract the deficient situation of its state of conservation, that is, the money collected would go to the maintenance and the corresponding improvement and conditioning works..

However, the Traffic Director himself has already announced that there would be a series of cases and circumstances in which such toll would not be paid. These cases would correspond to those displacements that run on highways, expressways and conventional roads (in the event that a toll is finally imposed on these types of roads) that obey work, medical or study reasons.

In this regard, the DGT has affirmed that at the moment no draft of the next toll system has been prepared, although the organizations involved take it almost for granted that there will be various exceptions to payment.

As we are used to, Pere Navarro, the director of the DGT, has used very clear, concise and eloquent language to explain the more than probable exceptions: “for example, the daily commute, daily commute due to work, the guy who has to take the highway every day to go to and from work, he is exempt from payment, otherwise we would crunch it“, Navarro has affirmed.” The trip forced by study reasons also (will be exempt). Perfectly, you could put that Granny when she goes to the doctor is also excluded… That is to say, there is a certain margin for maneuver “, has clarified the chief executive of the DGT.