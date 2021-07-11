The DGT explains the safest ways to transport …

The DGT in collaboration with the RACE has prepared a useful guide with good tips to transport your pet safely in the car.

July 9, 2021 (12:30 CET)

The safest ways to transport your pet in the car (Image: DGT)

In the summer season in which we find ourselves road trips increase considerably. Many families usually travel with their pet to your holiday destination, so it is always a good time to remember the best and useful tips to safely transport our beloved pets.

On this occasion, we rescued a report published in the digital edition of the DGT Traffic magazine, which in turn cites as a source of information a investigation and a video produced by RACE.

THE SAFEST WAYS TO TAKE YOUR PET IN THE CAR

The tests and the crash and safety tests carried out advise the using a harness with two hooks for your pet. Said harness prevents forward scrolling, so no load is transmitted to the driver. To prevent the pet from colliding with the seats -with consequences that would be very serious-, they must have a short joining system, according to the RACE and the DGT.

On the other hand, Another option is to place the carrier on the floor of the vehicle, in the event that both the carrier and the pet are small (both could fit and be fixed on the floor of the vehicle). As they have little space and in the event of a collision, the impact energy is absorbed soon and the animal’s cabin is hardly deformed, which would only suffer minor injuries.

Third, there is also the option of carry the carrier in the trunk when it and the pet are large. In this case, said carrier should be placed in a transverse position to the direction of travel, in addition to shold it with a hook to avoid possible displacement in case of impact.

By last, a dividing grid placed between the pillars of the car frame, separating the cabin from the trunk, allows the pet to move freely without disturbing the driver, but in the event of a collision and depending on the position of the animal at that moment, it can suffer very serious injuries. It is best to combine the carrier with the dividing rack.

WHAT YOU SHOULD NOT DO IF YOU TRANSPORT YOUR PET IN THE CAR

The worst possible situation is that of the pet lying on the rear tray. In the event of an impact or accident, the animal will be thrown against the driver’s headrest if there is an accident. Both the people who go inside and the animal itself would suffer very serious injuries, even fatal.

The use of a harness with a single hook is also not recommended, since the harness is attached through one of the rear seat belts of the vehicle. In the event of an impact, the harness buckle breaks, the pet collides with the back of the front seat, causing serious injuries (even fatal) both to the people in the front seats and to the animal itself.

On the other hand, a Third scenario to avoid would be that of a carrier fastened with the seat belt. In the event of an impact, the carrier destroys the belt attachment points, as well as being able to break its upper part. The animal could be seriously injured and people carry significant loads.

OTHER USEFUL TIPS

In any of the cases, you must always use a suitable and approved restraint system and, above all, never let the animal go in the arms of any of the occupants. Before making the trip, consult your vet beforehand how to prevent dizziness in your pet, do not leave it inside the vehicle with high temperatures either And when you open the gate or door, anticipate risk situations, since the animal can run away.