The DGT explains the reasons for slowing down to 30 km / h

The new speed limits in the city have come with several road safety objectives that are recognized, once again, by the DGT.

June 3, 2021 (08:50 CET)

Fines and the points you can lose for going in the city only between 40 and 50 km / h

As you well know, it was only a few weeks ago that the new generic limit of 30 km / h for one-lane and single-lane roads in town. Under this new umbrella created by the Government, cities now have legal protection to reduce the maximum speed on the vast majority of their roads. Bilbao, Madrid, Valencia, Barcelona, ​​Seville, Vitoria, San Sebastián, Pontevedra… Are examples of Spanish cities that have adapted to this new reality now or some time ago.

With the motto # A30HayMásVida, the DGT tries to remind us all again of the importance of carrying out this measure that has been criticized so much by many of the drivers. “For pedestrians and cyclists to mix safely with motor traffic”, and because “vehicle pedestrian safety systems are more effective at 30 km / h. But there is more reasons behind this decision.

Either through Streets 30, Cities 30 or Zones 30 (the latter with priority for pedestrians), it seeks “calm traffic, reduce accidents, reduce environmental noise, improve the quality of life and mobility of its citizens”. Improve “road safety” and “road coexistence”, recognizes Francisco López Carmona, general director of Traffic Management and Surveillance at the Madrid City Council, after adopting these measures in practically 80 percent of the streets of the capital.

Reducing the speed from 50 to 30 km / h, according to the DGT, the consequences of a run over change considerably. “There is a direct relationship between the speed at which the impact occurs and the bodily injuries observed,” says the medical expert. Rachel Jara. In figures, it is estimated that the chance of surviving a collision at 50 km / h is 50 percent; if it had been at 30 km / h, the probability of becoming a fatal accident down to 10 percent.

Drivers, driving at 30 km / h, will have longer reaction time Y brake in a distance less than half, according to DGT estimates. In AUTOPISTA we have done our own braking tests and these were the results. The DGT also recalls that, with the reduction to 30 km / h, the errors in judgment when crossing a street for older people they are much smaller; furthermore, the ambient noise it drops from 33 to 6 percent.