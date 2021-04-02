The DGT expands the number of driving license examiners | Engine

In order to meet the needs, the DGT increases the number of driving license examiners this year.

The DGT has announced an increase in driving license examiners in 2021. It has done so with a double objective. The first of these is to be more agile in the face of the seasonal demand for exams at certain times. The second is to increase the ability to examine in certain headquarters. And it is that the jam of applicants to get the card has become a pending issue that, in addition, the coronavirus has exacerbated.

The Undersecretariat of the Ministry of the Interior has been in charge of announcing and convening the process to select 35 people, who will become interim traffic examiners for the DGT. The process will be carried out through an opposition and applicants have ten business days from the day following the date of publication of the resolution to submit their application. Or what is the same: until April 6.

The requirements

To do this, according to Traffic reports, they must comply with a series of requirements: be at least 23 years old, have not reached the maximum age for compulsory retirement, be in possession of the Baccalaureate or equivalent Technical qualification and hold the following permits:

Class B ordinary driving license: in force, with at least three years old and without being subject to the administrative restriction indicated by the Code 78 of the European Union that indicates “limited to vehicles without a clutch pedal”. Permission of the class A2.

Permission of the class C or D.

These terms We must add others such as having Spanish nationality, from a country of the European Union or from the countries with which Spain has International Treaties for the free movement of workers, not being physically or psychologically affected for some of the tasks performed and not having been separated from the service of the Public Administration, bodies of the Autonomous Communities or be disqualified from public positions and jobs by a judicial resolution.

The process

It will be carried out by competition by virtue of the merits and capacity of the participants, according to the assessments detailed in the call. They will be based on a system of 100 points: 30 correspond to professional merits (2.75 points for each year of experience as a teacher of road training and 0.25 for each year of experience as a professional driver according to the Road Safety Law up to a maximum of 30) and the other 70 points come from formative merits (having the EC or ED permit of ten points and passing the first and second exercise of the opposition will mean 25 and 35 points, respectively).

The squares

Once all the documentation has been reviewed, the lists of candidates will be prepared and approved for each province in which the places are offered and depending on what is requested by each of them. Either way, they will have to pass a course that will qualify them to be a traffic examiner.

The 35 chosen will be distributed as follows in these 27 Provincial Traffic Headquarters: Badajoz, Barcelona, ​​Guipúzcoa, Girona, Madrid, Alcalá de Henares, Málaga and Navarra will have two places each and in the rest (Almería, Baleares, Ibiza, Sabadell, Vizcaya, Burgos, Cuenca, Cádiz, La Línea, Córdoba, Huesca , León, Lleida, Cartagena, Las Palmas, La Palma, Seville, Valencia and Valladolid) there will be one position per location.

More examiners in 2021

In March 2021, the DGT has a staff of 781 examiners. To these must be added 47 more from the 2019 public employment offer, which, after completing the habilitation course, the different Provincial Headquarters will be incorporated throughout April and May. In addition, an internal promotion process has been launched for one hundred places that will also increase the number of examiners.

📣More Traffic examiners in 2021 ➡️ Since 2018 we have gone from 751 to 781.

➡️ Other 47 of the OPE 2019 will be incorporated shortly.

➡️35 new interim examiners just summoned.

