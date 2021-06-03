The DGT even recommends the type of music we should listen to

Enlarge

ACD June 03, 2021

Neither very calm nor very aggressive. This is the music that we must listen to, according to the DGT, to avoid accidents at the wheel.

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) uses its social networks to launch tips on safe driving with the aim of reducing road accidents.

Now, the public body recommends us what kind of music we have to listen to, if we do it while we are behind the wheel. No, it is not a matter of the DGT community manager being a music lover and suggesting this or that music group or a specific style to us, but rather that he points out that certain types of music can influence the mood of the driver, Both as for well and for worse. It can even mislead the motorist and make him disconnect.

Music affects the driver’s mood

The first great advice that the DGT launches focuses on volume. Forget the rush of your favorite “song” that makes you turn up the volume on the radio almost deaf. The state agency advises us listen to music “at a moderate volume” to be able to use your sense of hearing on the road, hear possible beeps, bumps and be aware of what is happening around the car.

We have already said that the DGT does not get into what you should listen to or not, although it does suggest what kind of rhythm It must have the music that the sound system of your car emits.

Thus, an important point is that the rhythm of the melody don’t be monotonous and can make us sleepy, since the rhythm of music can affect our heart rate and brain activity.

At the same time, we must also avoid music with aggressive rhythms Well, according to some studies, those drivers who listen to them are more aggressive on the road and tend to exceed speed limits more frequently than those who choose slower rhythms. Something similar happens with those songs with violent lyrics.

Other studies even claim that music with a more energetic rhythm increases excitement and favors lane departures while we drive.