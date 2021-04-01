The DGT entered 920,000 euros a day in fines during last year

Despite the restrictions

Monday, March 29, 2021 – 17:02

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) last year entered almost a million euros a day in fines despite restrictions on mobility imposed for a few months to curb the coronavirus pandemic, which caused road trips to drop 25% compared to 2019.

According to a parliamentary response from the Government to two PP deputies, the body led by Pere Navarro collected 336.3 million euros in fines, which represents an average of more than 920,000 euros per day. It is, however, the lowest figure since 2007, when 301.7 million were entered. The all-time high continues to be 2009 (466 million). In the last five years, that figure has been falling consecutively, from 407.5 million in 2015 to 336 million in 2020. In 2019, the figure was 374 million.

3.9 million complaints, the lowest number since 2011

On the other hand, the DGT made, through the Civil Guard Traffic Group, a total of 3,862,840 complaints to drivers in 2020, which is the lowest amount since 2011, when it filed 3,805,194. The year with the most complaints is 2015, with 4,826,246.

Last week, the DGT assured, also through a parliamentary response to Vox that, “In no case, is there a provision to tighten the number of traffic fines at the present time.” Currently, that amount varies between 100 and 6,000 euros. Three years ago, the director of the DGT, Pere Navarro, just arrived at his post, already expressed himself in this sense. “Raising the fines does not matter to the rich and creaks the poor,” he said then.

The year 2020 ended with a historical minimum of deaths from traffic accidents on Spanish roads and, for the first time, fewer than 1,000 deaths were recorded annually, with a total 870 deaths.

77% of fatal road accidents occurred on conventional roads (that is, one lane in each direction and without physical separation between the two), with 670 deaths, while another 200 people lost their lives on motorways or expressways.

