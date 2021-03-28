The DGT does not rule out driving courses based on our work

Enlarge

Your usual job position may condition the fact that you take a driving course safety or road safety from time to time. That is, at least, the intention of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) and the Labor Inspectorate, which are working to identify what activities and jobs should receive them, in application of the Law on Prevention of Occupational Risks,

This was revealed by the General Director of Traffic, Pere Navarro, during his speech at the conference “Road Safety 2021-2030: Challenges and Challenges of Road Training”, promoted by the Foundation for Road Safety (Fesvial), the Mapfre Foundation and the Association for the Study of Spinal Cord Injury (Aesleme).

Road safety training, from school, is vital

“It seems to us an initiative that has a long way to go”, explained Navarro, who has pointed out that the vocational training degree for “Senior Technician in Training for Road Safety and Mobility”, and added that the ultimate goal is to value this matter.

«Take it to an official qualification, to Vocational Training, It seems to us a great step forward and we are all committed to the project ”, he added, stressing that there is“ demand between town halls, municipalities, etc. ”.

Navarro has indicated that training, in the form of safe driving courses, it is “making its way” among car and motorcycle users, although it has also been remembered for bicycle users in urban areas: “Some training will have to be done. These are people who work all day on a bicycle in the middle of the city.

Driving courses: are they worth it?

In this way, education in schools is vital for the director general of Traffic. In Navarro’s words, students should be taught “the values ​​behind road safety” and the youngest should also be instructed to “share a limited and infinite space such as public roads; It is important to comply with the rules that we have given each other for this to work; there is no room for individualism and selfishness ».

“If these values ​​are transmitted at school, we will feel comfortable, picking it up later and applying it all to road training. If in the end individualism and selfishness prevail at school, we will have very difficult then the road training work ”, he concluded.