The DGT does not give up its efforts, radars in the opposite direction can hunt you but do they?

The query that came to us these days was intended to resolve a question, regarding the surveillance systems of the General Directorate of Traffic, which is more common than we imagine. A camouflaged car is stopped on the shoulder, in the opposite direction, can the radar catch me? Could you get a speeding ticket if I passed you too fast? The DGT continues to increase its means of surveillance, including the radars that identify speeding. However, Can a DGT radar catch me in the opposite direction?

Fixed radar signal on highway.

Radars can work in the opposite direction

Technically, the kinemometers used by the DGT are prepared to identify the speed at which a vehicle is moving away, but also the speed of any vehicle that is approaching, in the opposite direction, towards the radar itself. The question that defines whether a radar can detect the speed of vehicles traveling in the lane in which it is positioned, or of vehicles approaching from the opposite direction, has more to do with the orientation of the cinemometer and the camera it captures. the vehicle, the presence of obstacles, and the type of speed control itself, as well as other practical issues.

Fixed and section radars, installed on gantries, usually capture vehicles when they have already passed the point where the radar is, in the direction of travel. Radars in camouflaged vehicles in motion identify the speeding of cars traveling in the same direction of travel. Mobile radars, in camouflaged vehicles stopped on the shoulder, and tripods, can identify speeding in both directions, although they usually do so in the direction of travel of the adjacent lane.

Stretch radar signal.

Fixed radars placed in the opposite direction

The usual procedure in Spain, which is different from that of other neighboring countries, is that of identify the speeding of a vehicle immediately after it has passed the gantry, or the vertical pole, on which a fixed radar is located, and therefore capture an image of the vehicle traveling at excessive speed from its rear. However, it does not necessarily always have to be this way.

In any case, if you have a doubt about those fixed radars that you cross and that are placed in the opposite direction to which you are circulating, the determining aspect to know if you can be sanctioned or not, if you have been sanctioned or not It is to remember that fixed and section radars must be properly signposted. The General Directorate of Traffic signals fixed and section radars with vertical panels, tens, or hundreds of meters before the radar itself, and also identifies its position (road, kilometer point, province), and the direction of travel in which sanctions, in a database that is public, which can be accessed by any citizen, and with which the GPS radar warning devices that we use in mobile phones, portable devices and the integrated navigation system of many cars work.

Therefore, a fixed or section radar cannot sanction us for speeding in the opposite direction to that contained in the DGT databases and to the one used for radar signaling.

Fixed and section radars must be duly signposted, in the direction of travel in which they identify speeding.

Mobile radar installed in a camouflaged car.

The camouflaged mobile radars

As we told you before, a moving mobile radar penalizes the vehicles that circulate in their direction of travel. Let’s think that these speed controls are usually practiced on highways and motorways or, at a minimum, doubled roads with more than one lane for their direction of travel. Identifying speeding in the direction of travel, in this specific case, also facilitates the work of intercepting the offender to proceed with the communication of the sanction.

Regarding camouflaged radars with a tripod, or a camouflaged vehicle stopped on the side of the road, it is usual to sanction in the same direction of travel, but it is important that we know that a camouflaged radar located on the opposite shoulder of the road for the one we circulate could also penalize us. We insist. The fundamental reason for a radar to identify our speeding lies in its orientation and the presence of obstacles.

How does the Pegasus radar work?

When talking about the means of surveillance of the General Directorate of Traffic, due to their precision and versatility, Pegasus is undoubtedly the most advanced medium. Although much of its surveillance work is carried out with discretion and without most of the drivers noticing its presence, it is also common to find that the Pegasus helicopter watches a road at a lower height, traveling the road in our direction of the march or in the opposite direction.

And here it is important that we are aware that Pegasus, without a doubt, can identify our speeding whether it is driving in our direction of travel, or if it does the same in the opposite direction. Although it is true that it is common for Pegasus to identify speeding in the same direction of travel, following the vehicle that the offender is driving to capture evidence of his speeding.

Be very careful, in any case, always respect the rules and always travel with your seat belt, and do not use your mobile phone while driving. Because Pegasus is precisely very effective, when it watches a road in the opposite direction to the march, to identify infractions such as driving while talking on the mobile phone, incurring various distractions, or without a seat belt.

Kawasaki Versys 1000.

Oncoming radars, mopeds and motorcycles

Finally, another case that is worth highlighting. The kinemometers used in Spain normally identify the vehicle that exceeds the speed limits by taking a snapshot of its rear. Hence, mopeds and motorcycles cannot escape the penalties of most radars.. And it is that the fact that mopeds and motorcycles do not use a front license plate would prevent the license plate from being identified by taking a photograph of its front.

