The DGT could thus reduce speed on highways

Just the day that the new city limits are released in Spain, the DGT reminds that the main European organizations advise also reducing speed on conventional roads. The next step?

May 11, 2021 (10:45 CET)

After city limits, the DGT could thus reduce speed on conventional roads.

It is not about being alarmist or sensationalist. But when the river sounds … We have already seen it in recent months with the possible diesel tax and with him payment for road use: first they were rumors, that sooner or later have ended up being confirmed in real government plans. Well, the next installment could affect, again, the speed limits on conventional roads.

And we say again, because by 2021 we already knew that The DGT eliminated the 20 km / h margin of excess speed limit for passenger cars and motorcycles when overtaking on secondary roads. And also the discount that Today it comes into force in city speed, with new limits of 20 and 30 km / h that have caused a great controversy.

Well, just in the week that the DGT also starts a new speed control campaign increasing the presence of mobile radars on practically all roads until next May 16, the Traffic slips that the main international institutions advise you to reduce the limits on conventional roads, just like Advances Mark.

The limits on conventional roads could be lowered even further in the future.

Yes, the newspaper El Mundo, citing DGT sources, also emphasizes today that for the moment Spain is not considering this reduction of these limits, ensuring that “in speed, we believe that almost everything has already been done”. However, they remind again that there is scope for this and that it is a request that the EU, the WHO and the OECD advise.

90 to 70 km / h on conventional roads

But what would these possible new future speed limits be? According to all these organisms, and such and as the DGT itself recalls, the advice is to lower the maximum speed on conventional roads from 90 to 70 km / h. According to these requests, the excess concentration of accidents on these roads (they accumulate up to 77 percent of deaths in accidents) requires it.

Both the The EU, like the WHO and the OECD, consider it a priority to reduce this speed on conventional roads without physical lane separation with the aim of reducing the risk of frontal collisions. This is precisely the same approach that has led cities to slow down to 30 km / h on most streets. Are we, therefore, before a new DGT probe balloon? Sooner or later, we will know.