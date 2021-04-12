The DGT continues to warn of false fines: avoid the scam

The phenomenon of phishing continues to develop under the cover of fear that traffic tickets infuse, impersonating the General Directorate of Traffic, to try to scam drivers. As the DGT has been warning for a long time, more and more emails are reaching many drivers in which they try to convince the recipient that they have been sanctioned with a traffic fine. Keep an eye out: these are fraudulent emails, the DGT does not use this method to notify and send traffic fines.

The DGT warns of new false fines

Until now we had seen different examples of false fines, which the DGT itself has shared to alert drivers, such as those that are attached in the gallery of this article, and in which the reason for the sanction is not usually detailed. But the latest scam messages are going further in their strategy to get your data and scam you.

Just like warns the DGT, fraudulent emails are arriving warning of the expiration of the driving license. These emails ask the driver for a photograph of his National Identity Document and the permit itself, of the driving license, as well as a selfie.

The latest scam alerted by the DGT tries to convince the driver that his driving license has expired

Obviously, we should never respond to these emails, let alone share our documentation with them. The DGT never asks the driver for a copy of his documentation by email. In fact, the usual ways to renew an expired driver’s license are very different.

It is important to remind our readers of the danger of sharing our documentation with strangers. The most common illicit use that can be made of our documentation is that of identity theft. By impersonating our identity, and with our documentation, scammers can carry out very delicate and dangerous procedures for the scammer, such as those that have to do with operations with banks.

Our tips to avoid this type of scams, and not only with the false fines of the DGT, We shelled them in our report on phishing, and they are summarized in the following 5 points:

1. Use protected email services (Gmail, Outlook …)

2. Do not click on any link received by email.

3. Don’t share private data lightly.

4. Use antivirus and effective software to prevent computer attacks.

5. Update your software and, above all, your operating system.

Examples of the false fines shared by the DGT: