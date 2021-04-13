The DGT confirms the day that the V-16 lights can be used to replace the dangerous triangles | Motor

The end of the triangles is near. We already know when we will finally be able to use the new V-16 lights, much more comfortable and safe.

The controversial triangles have not stopped causing controversy since they were approved. The need to go out onto the road to install them, sometimes in the dark or in the rain or fog, with serious danger of being run over, has caused numerous accidents.

Luckily its use comes to an end. The DGT has approved its replacement by the V-16 lights, and finally we know the day we can start using them, as our colleague Noelia López tells us in Auto Bild.

Finally the DGT has confirmed that We will be able to use the V-16 lights from July 1. If you want you can continue with the triangles until December 31, 2025. But in 2026 they will already be prohibited. Although seeing how little the V16 lights cost, I’m sure most drivers will use them much sooner.

V16 flashlight: write down this name because it will be one of the most listened to in the coming months with the entry into force of the new roadside assistance rule.

The V16 It is the new light that the General Directorate of Traffic has approved to replace the emergency triangles. It is part of the new Royal Decree of Road Assistance, a series of measures with which Pere Navarro and his team will try to reduce the accident rate in this sector.

Is about a magnetic signal light that is placed on the roof of the vehicle when we have to stop on the road. The advantage over the triangle is that you don’t have to get out of the car to put it on, so there is no risk of being run over, as sadly has happened on several occasions with emergency triangles.

It is composed of a flashlight and a flashing 360 degree beacon with an LED light so bright that it can be seen from a kilometer away.

Help Flash is the V16 pre-signaling light that will take over from the safety triangles this year, and that you can now buy and use. It is approved by the DGT.

No need to connect it by cable, or push buttons, or anything like that. Designed for emergencies, you just have to place it on a metal surface so that it turns on automatically.

The normal thing is to put it in the highest part of the vehicle, such as the roof or on the side, but since it is magnetic It is also very useful to illuminate a wheel if you have punctured at night, or if you have damaged a headlight.

The Hero Driver LED is a V16 emergency light approved by the DGT that stands out for being somewhat more powerful than other lights, in addition to having a rechargeable battery.

They usually use one commercial 9V alkaline battery type 6LR61 which guarantees an autonomy of about 2 hours with the white flash light, and 5 hours with the flashing light. This battery is very easy to find in any store, and as it is not sulphated, it can remain in the glove compartment for up to 4 years, and does not discharge.

What’s more most of these lights have IP-44 protection against water and dust.

If you already have one, you will be able to get rid of the triangle forever from July 1.