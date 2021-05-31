The DGT confirms that you can warn of the presence of a radar but… | Motor

Is it legal to warn of a radar? The DGT responds to one of the questions that generates the most doubts among drivers and clarifies all the nuances.

Thanks to technology, for a few years now drivers have been able to know the exact point where all the radars on Spanish roads are. And not only that: apart from applications that warn us of the situation of the cinemometers, there are also devices capable of tracking and locating nearby radars, and there are even devices that can cancel their operation.

But the fact that technology allows all these actions to be carried out does not mean that it is legal to do them. As some of these practices are illegal and others are allowed to do them, many drivers are confused and do not know very well if it is legal to warn of the presence of a radar or not.

To resolve these doubts, the General Directorate of Traffic explains what is allowed to do and what not through its magazine, in a report in which it makes clear the fines that you can receive in case of violating the rules related to radars.

Radars are already part of Spanish roads, drivers have gotten used to living with them despite how bad it feels to be fined. However, many are not really aware of all that these devices are capable of.

As the DGT explains, the only thing allowed to do is to warn of the presence of fixed radars. This is so because it is information in the public domain that anyone can consult through the DGT website. Therefore, it is legal to use an app such as Google Maps, Waze or another that tells us where the fixed speed cameras are.

The case of mobile radars is different. Traffic shares the sections of road where speed controls are usually located, but does not detail the exact kilometer point. What this means is that Revealing the exact position of a mobile speedometer is illegal.

In addition, the DGT also clarifies which devices can be used in the vehicle and which cannot. On the one hand are the advertisers, which are both the applications that indicate the points of the fixed radars and the GPS that include a warning system for these kinemometers. Advertisers are completely legal, so you have nothing to fear if you use them.

After a year of testing DGT drones are already capable of issuing fines if they catch you committing a driving offense, but what kind of fines can these devices impose?

On the other hand they are detectors, devices that track and locate the radars in the vicinity. Its use is totally prohibited and It is considered a serious offense, sanctioned with a 200 euro fine and the withdrawal of 3 points from the card.

Third are inhibitors, capable of tracking and overriding the function of kinemometers. It is also an illegal device and its use is sanctioned with fines of up to 6,000 euros and the withdrawal of 6 points from the card. In addition, the workshop that installs it can be sanctioned with up to 30,000 euros.