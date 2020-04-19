Only those that meet the requirements imposed by the DGT may do so

They must be vans with a row of seats and the remaining space will be used to store material

The General Directorate of Traffic has clarified that vans with a single row of seats are authorized to have two occupants inside during the state of alarm caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus, as long as the displacement is for work reasons and requirements are met.

The first requirement is that the van has a single row of seats; the second, that the excess space be used for the storage of materials and tools necessary for maintenance or “repair of the various infrastructures and facilities that guarantee the continuity of services for citizens”.

The DGT general director, Pere Navarro, has been in charge of clarifying this guideline in light of the uncertainty regarding vans. Navarro considers the vans that provide all kinds of material focused especially on maintenance work to be essential, which is why it has allowed two occupants inside if the requirements are met and also the indications of the Ministry of Health.

“In the transport of goods by road, two people will be allowed to go in the cabin of the vehicle, when necessary due to the type of transport to be carried out. In any case, the protection measures and instructions indicated by the Ministry of Health aimed at avoiding the spread of COVID-19 “, reads the DGT statement.

It should be remembered that, in the case of passenger cars, circulation with more than one occupant inside is only allowed in specific cases: when a fully dependent person – minor, elderly or disabled person – needs to travel for just cause .

