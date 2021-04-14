The DGT clarifies how the new limit of 30 km / h in the city that comes into force in May is applied | Motor

Starting next month, the circulation will change and the 30 km / h limits will be extended through the cities.

In the DGT they have paid attention to the studies and the results seen in the cities where it has been applied and speed limits will be changed from May to adapt them to a series of criteria that seek to improve the safety of all. The change may seem surprising to many drivers, but it is nothing new.

For a long time, the possibility of reducing speed in cities has been debated and, according to the DGT, there is no going back: As of May 11, the new code will be established to circulate by city. The municipalities have had 6 months to modify the signage and analyze how to apply the changes, now it remains to be seen how the drivers adapt.

In order for everyone to become familiar with the new context that will be applied in the cities, a explanatory video that we recommend you watch, you will have everything much clearer later.

From the date set, when you move around a Spanish city you will find different speeds that, beyond special situations such as residential areas or close to schools, are summarized in these three ways:

20 km / h on roads that have a single carriageway and sidewalk platform. 30 km / h on single lane roads in each direction of travel. 50 km / h on roads with two or more lanes in each direction of traffic.

The results where these types of measures have been tested show that road accidents have dropped significantly, as well as road accidents and mortality, which for now is still too high in the cities.

To get an idea of ​​the situation, just read this paragraph in the news published by the DGT: ” reduces by 80% the risk of dying as a result of a run over. If the speed of the impacting vehicle is 30 km / h, the risk is 10%; if the speed is 50 km / h, that risk of death rises to 90% “.

Definitely, the time has come to slow down in our citiesWe are sure to see an improvement in claims statistics soon.