The DGT changes the criteria to recover card points after a fine | Motor

The General Directorate of Traffic unifies the time that must pass to recover the initial balance of driving license points.

As part of the reform of the Law on Traffic and Road Safety, a text already approved on March 16 in the Council of Ministers, and which will be ratified by the Congress of Deputies shortly for its entry into force before the end of the year , the change of criteria to recover driving license points is unified.

And it is that until now, so that a driver could recover his initial balance of points, it was taken into account if the previous sanction had been classified as serious or very serious, being necessary a two-year wait for the first case and three years for very severe cases.

Now, the criterion is unified, and it will be necessary for a period of two years to elapse without committing any sanction that leads to the deduction of points to thus recover the initial balance of the same.

The period that must elapse without infractions to recover the initial balance of points is unified in 2 years. Before, it could be 2 or 3 years depending on the severity of the infraction.

Related to the above, the user could also perform awareness courses endorsed by the DGT of about 15 hours duration to recover part of that initial balance of points, but as a requirement it is clarified that the user could only attend once every two years or once a year as long as they are professional drivers.

Also with this new law, additional points can be obtained by attending other driver’s education courses, obtaining the achievement certificate along the way, if the participation requirements are met.

Other changes, present in the new reform of the Traffic Law, include new speed limits, fines for carrying anti-radars, loss of up to six points on the driving license if we drive with a mobile phone, among others.

With this unification when establishing a time limit to recover our initial point balance, the categorization of serious or very serious faults in the deduction of points leaves the equation, one of the biggest discussions when labeling many of infractions.