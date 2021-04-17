The DGT announces when the V-16 light replaces triangles

This luminous device, whose purpose is to warn that a vehicle is stopped on the road, already has a date to start operating, and brings news.

V 16 DGT emergency light

We have been announcing the arrival of the V-16 luminous device to replace emergency warning triangles that warn of the presence of a stopped vehicle on the road. Must Get out of the car, take the triangles from the trunk, mount them and walk a few meters to place them correctly on the road, that’s history.

In favor of road safety, The DGT will change the triangles for a small orange light that we will have to place on the roof or on the outside of the car or motorcycle in case of breakdown or any incident on the road, to give visibility to the rest of the users. This luminous device, works with an alkaline battery, takes up little space and provides 2.5 hours of autonomy in emergency mode and 5 hours in flashlight mode.

Help Flash

All are advantages. But when will it come into effect? The DGT has announced that on July 1, 2021 the regulation that approves the use of the V-16 signal to replace the triangle will be effective. But there is more. This luminous emergency signaling device incorporates a geolocation system that allows all incidents, accidents and breakdowns that occur to be located.

Connected to the cloud

The moment a driver stops his vehicle on the road and places the light signal on the roof, the same device send the vehicle’s location coordinates to DGT 3.0, a platform that allows the different road users to be connected in real time, offering them real-time traffic information at all times and thus allowing to achieve a safer and smarter mobility.

DGT 3.0 platform forwards data directly to connected vehicles and this information is transmitted to LINCE, which is the Traffic Incident Management System on the Roads of Spain. And finally information is moved to variable message panels, warning the rest of the road users of the incident in question and the distance at which the stopped vehicle is.

The regulation that approves the use of the V-16 device introduces another novelty. Roadside Wrecker Operators, that is, the crane operators, must communicate telematically the location of the damaged vehicle. Also, any road infrastructure operator must inform the DGT cloud about the planned works, the kilometer point where each one of those that is being executed begins and ends and in real time, as published by the DGT in the Traffic magazine.