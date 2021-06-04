The future of car goes through a more sustainable mobility, especially in large urban centers, where the private car will have to adapt, sooner rather than later, to a new reality in which space is more distributed than ever, and where the car is no longer the vehicle. owner and lord of the streets. Low Emission Zones (LEZ) they are a good example of this, and they are getting closer and closer to being a reality throughout the country. For example, the latest DGT announcement, with a new “ZBE signal” under the arm.

The arrival of the Low Emission Zones to our cities is not news that catches us by surprise: it has been a long time since the administration announced the intention that every city or urban nucleus with more than 50,000 inhabitants would have one of traffic restriction zone that could only be accessed by vehicles with a lower polluting potential.

These are the so-called “LEZs”, with examples that are already operating, such as the Barcelona LEZ or the nationally famous “Madrid Central” in the capital, which will soon become “Madrid 360”. The DGT is now giving a push to this type of traffic restriction zones by announcing the arrival of a new signaling that municipalities may use the delimitation of their corresponding Low Emissions Zone to announce to drivers.

The DGT announces a new signal for the LEZs throughout the country

According to Climate Change law promoted by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, which entered into force on May 22, before 2023 (within approximately a year and a half) LEZs must be active throughout the country, which means that time begins to run short when it comes to preparing everything necessary for these areas to be up and running.

To promote this process, the DGT has already presented what will be the vertical sign that all city councils will be able to use to mark and delimit their corresponding LEZs. It is a signal made up of two different parts: the symbol of a car “emitting” particles delimited by a circle delimited in red, and different environmental stickers that will form the list of “exceptions”.

With this signal, the different municipalities will be able to establish the different parameters with which to limit access to these areas, so that it will not be a unified criterion but a local criterion. For this, the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge is already working on some Guidelines for the establishment of LEZs that will facilitate their development. Is the countdown starting for the oldest cars in town?