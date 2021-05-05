The DGT already fines up to € 500 and 6 points if you do this

The DGT recalls the dangers involved in this maneuver and the fine of up to 500 euros and six points that you can receive for doing this on the road.

Alberto de la Torre Reyes

May 4, 2021 (13:30 CET)

The fine of 500 euros and 6 points if you do this on the road

The safer we feel with a vehicle, car or motorcycle, the easier it is for take more risks, carry out more dangerous maneuvers and, many times, we are not aware at that moment of the danger that we can pose to ourselves and to others.

This is what has happened to the motorist in the video that illustrates the tweet that the DGT has published on its social networks. Hunted by Pegasus, we see how the motorist performs a “wheelie” in the middle of the road, right behind a vehicle, and, shortly after, he is arrested by the Civil Guard.

Why shouldn’t you do a #horse on a #moto? Because by lifting the wheel off the ground, you put the stability of your vehicle, the ability to brake and control the direction at risk. For security. And you expose yourself to a penalty from € 200 to € 500 and 6 points. pic.twitter.com/oYLgFQFQc6 – Directorate General Traffic (@DGTes) April 30, 2021

In the publication we can read that this maneuver is punished between 200 and 500 euros and the withdrawal of six points from the card of driving. But, in which article or category is a “horse” on a motorcycle included to be punished with this harshness?

Reckless and reckless driving

To understand this harsh punishment we must bear in mind the Article 3 of the General Traffic Regulations. In it we read the following:

1. You must drive with the diligence and caution necessary to avoid any damage, your own or that of others, taking care not to endanger both the driver himself and the other occupants of the vehicle and the rest of the road users. Driving negligently or recklessly is strictly prohibited (article 9.2 of the articulated text). 2. Conducts referring to negligent driving will be considered serious offenses and those referring to reckless driving will be considered very serious offenses, in accordance with the provisions of article 65.4.a) and 5.c) of the articulated text. of the Law on traffic, motor vehicle circulation and road safety, respectively.

To know what to expect, you have to know what difference is negligent driving from reckless driving. In the case of negligent driving is one in which you drive with a lack of prudence or the necessary care to avoid damage to yourself and others. In this case the fine is 200 euros and it does not entail withdrawal of points from the driving license.

On the contrary, the reckless driving is considered a very serious offense and, therefore, is punished with 500 euros and the withdrawal of six points driving license. In this case, it is understood that the driver circulates risking his life and that of the passengers, as well as jeopardizing that of other road users.

In addition, it does not seem that this case can be understood in this way, but it must be taken into account that reckless driving can carry jail time if the circumstances fall within Articles 380 and 381 of the Penal Code that pray the following:

Article 380:

1. Anyone who drives a motor vehicle or moped with manifest recklessness and puts the life or integrity of persons in concrete danger will be punished with imprisonment from six months to two years and deprivation of the right to drive motor vehicles. and mopeds for a period of more than one and up to six years. 2. For the purposes of this precept, the conduct in which the circumstances set forth in the first paragraph and in the second paragraph of the second paragraph of the preceding article concur are manifestly reckless.

Article 381:

1. He will be punished with prison terms of two to five years, a fine of twelve to twenty-four months and deprivation of the right to drive motor vehicles and mopeds for a period of six to ten years which, with manifest disregard for the life of the others, I will carry out the behavior described in the previous article. 2. When the life or integrity of persons has not been put in concrete danger, the penalties will be imprisonment of one to two years, a fine of six to twelve months and deprivation of the right to drive motor vehicles and mopeds for the time provided in the previous paragraph.

That is, a penalty for a reckless driving It can carry prison terms of between six months and two years and the withdrawal of a driving license between one and six years. If, in addition, there is a clear contempt for life of the others, this punishment starts from two to five years in prison, to which is added a fine of between 12 to 24 months and the withdrawal of the driving license between six and 10 years.