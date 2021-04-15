The DGT alerts: this is the most dangerous offense on a motorcycle

For some time now, the General Directorate of Traffic has put a good part of its efforts at the service of protecting motorcyclists and other vulnerable groups on the road, such as cyclists. And that does not always mean, unfortunately, meeting the most common demands of the motorcycle community, such as guardrail protection. In fact, the DGT has also increased its means of surveillance to prosecute offenses committed on a motorcycle. And that is why the DGT warns of one of the most dangerous infractions on a motorcycle, undue U-turns.

The DGT warns of motorcycle infractions

Due to their size and agility, motorcycles can perform maneuvers that would not be possible for a car in such a confined space. But if not done properly, these maneuvers also involve a risk, which is significantly amplified by the fact that the rider is not protected by a body, as is the case in a car.

In 2020, Spanish roads resulted in 870 deaths in the 24 hours after a traffic accident (DGT figures), of which 173 were motorists. Figures that undoubtedly concern the DGT and should concern us all.

Undue U-turns on a motorcycle

The General Traffic Regulation establishes, in its articles 78 and 79, that it is forbidden to make a change of direction in level crossings, tunnels, highways and highways or in the vicinity of changes in grade and curves. As we told you recently, analyzing the most common motorcycle offenses, the fine established by the DGT for making an undue change of direction ranges between € 200 and € 400, depending on the severity of the action and involves the loss of up to 4 points of the card.

