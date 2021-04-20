The DGT affirms that we do not know how to drive through a roundabout and reminds us of the three basic rules | Motor

Do we know how to drive through roundabouts? Sometimes it is enough to cross one to doubt it, that is why the DGT recalls some key aspects about roundabouts.

Roundabouts continue to make some drivers nervous. They are a very effective solution for smoother traffic and is managed by itself instead of relying on traffic lights that lead to more delays, but they are also a frequent point when it comes to collisions and misunderstandings between drivers.

It is not surprising that the DGT publishes some content regarding this issue on its social networks and we have previously seen indications on how to act when groups of cyclists are found in the roundabouts or the most recommended way of circulating in them. Now, we return to find a series of tips that will surely help many.

If we stop to think, are there some basic rules or are they all traffic tips? In case you doubt, it is recommended that you take a look at the DGT publication about.

The DGT has created an animation with which the basic rules that drivers are reminded of, because when crossing a roundabout you have to do two essential things: respect the lanes and warn other drivers about the maneuvers to be carried out.

What is the eternal pending subject? ?The # roundabouts🔄We give a brief review of its 3 basic rules to start the day well.

1- Those who already circulate through it have priority

2- To exit, always in the outside lane

3- Signal any lane change # FelizMartes pic.twitter.com/14P70NpX6S – Directorate General Traffic (@DGTes) April 20, 2021

The three tips are well known to everyone, but perhaps not always respected, especially the last two. Yes priority is usually respected of who is in the roundabout, it is not strange to see how a driver crosses it without respecting the lanes or warning with the turn signals, something that should always be done.

The normal thing is that it takes less time to cross a roundabout than a crossroads with traffic lights, but for this to happen you have to respect the rules of the road. In case you sometimes do not know them, it is always useful to follow the publications made by the DGT.