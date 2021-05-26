The DGT advises of the fines if there is no safety distance

The DGT has just warned on social networks of the high fines that driving without respecting the correct safety distance with the vehicle in front of you.

The DGT warns of these high fines those who do not maintain a safety distance

Once again, the DGT official Twitter account Becomes a important source of information for drivers. In the last hours, in this social network it has been warned of the high and numerous fines that driving without respecting the correct safety distanced, recklessness e infringement which unfortunately occurs very commonly on Spanish roads.

If the distance is not maintained, in the event of sudden braking, a chain collision would occur and as heavy vehicles the damage would be even more serious. ➡️ Reckless driving with a penalty of € 500 and 6 points The #VAR of #highway violations 👉https: //t.co/gWvj0SFh8N pic.twitter.com/5BL4gw16kx – Directorate General Traffic (@DGTes) May 23, 2021

As stated in the tweet published by the DGT, “if the distance is not maintained, in case of sudden braking would result in a chain collision and since they are heavy vehicles, the damage would be even more serious “, in an explanatory text about a video in which several trucks are seen circulating with very little separation between them without respecting the safety distance.

According to the current Traffic regulations that regulate traffic penalties, not respecting the safety distance can be considered reckless driving and, therefore, carry a financial fine of up to 500 euros and a loss of 6 points in the driving license.

Regarding the safety distance, the general traffic regulations indicate that This distance must be adapted to the walking speed and the circumstances of the floor or surface on which you are circulating (rain, wet road, snow, ice, fog …). In such circumstances, as explained in the online version of the DGT magazine, in case it is necessary to make a sudden braking “be able to stop our vehicle without colliding with the one in front. At 120 km / h, with the road dry, the safe separation is 144 meters. With the wet road, it is double: 288 meters. “

In this regard, a A good trick to calculate the optimal safety distance is the “2 seconds”, whose information you can read in this other article: The DGT trick to calculate the safety distance with the car in front.