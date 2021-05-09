The ‘Dexter’ revival features Michael C. Hall, but what about the rest of the actors from the original series?

Michael C. Hall takes center stage in the simple but powerful teaser released by Showtime to announce that the revival of ‘Dexter’ will be released in the fall. A) Yes We have not yet been able to see in action any of the confirmed faces for this return of the aforementioned series that will place its ten new episodes a decade after that ending that continues to be disappointing for many. Clancy Brown, Julia Jones, Jamie Chung or Alano Miller are some of the confirmed cast members that we now know is completely? new.

It has been assured by James Remar, an actor who played Dexter’s father in the mother series, a fiction that had his character, Harry Morgan, through flashbacks. From what was announced for this round, which is headed by Clyde Phillips, we could already sense a marked distance with the chapters that came to an end in 2012, but in case there was any doubt, Remar has been more than firm in this regard. . “I will not return as Harry Morgan in Dexter season 9“He said in response to one of his fans.” Thank you for saying that Harry is one of the best characters you have seen on a television series. He is one of the best characters that I have had the opportunity to play, especially if we think about the first season. They haven’t contacted any of the original cast actors, so I don’t know what they’re doing … I really have no idea.. It’s a shame because we all wanted to go back. But, you know, it’s their show, so they’re going to do whatever they want to do. “

Are you sure none of them come back?

These statements, which leave out the revival of ‘Dexter’ to the entire cast of the mother series, They do not quite marry what the fans had intuited as a result of a publication by Jennifer Carpenter. And it is that this actress who gave life to the sister of the character played by C. Hall, Debra Morgan, recently shared a photo that many place on the set of the next episodes. Accompanying the image Carpenter does not clarify the issue since he only assures that “the work is strange this year” winking at the difference of the new life on the sets, so it does not remove us from doubts. We will have to wait until autumn to find out who is back and who is not in Movistar +, until then the original 8 seasons are available on Amazon Prime Video.