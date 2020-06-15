The panorama of the world of video games is quite rare. The cancellation of E3 and the consequent appearance of dozens of digital events by video game studios and the press have diluted throughout the summer months what was traditionally a week of madness and wildness of announcements. But there was still an event to announce. An event that has been the undisputed winner of all E3 years since they started doing it. Exactly, we finally have a date for the Return Digital Direct 2020.

Laughs and announcements await us in mid-July at Devolver Direct 2020

Return Direct 2020 will be mid July if all goes well with production. This year will have some updates + release dates on upcoming games and a couple of new games to reveal – all with gameplay. Can’t wait to share more soon! – Return Digital (@devolverdigital) June 14, 2020

With this simple tweet, which is one of the most important distributors on the indie scene, ensured that in about a month we will be seeing the Devolver Direct 2020 if there are no problems with production. Being a prerecorded event in the fantasy and chroma universe where anything can happen the recording was affected by the confinement caused by COVID-19, but things seem to be calming down enough to go back to the recording studio and see how the story of Nina Struthers continues the date of the new Devolver Digital games, updates for the games they already have on the market and a couple of new announcements.

We leave you with last year’s conference so that you can refresh your memory, but not before reminding you that if you have just eaten, it may be advisable to wait for digestion before reproducing:

