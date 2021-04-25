The devilish sound of the BMW X5 Le Mans twenty years later [Vídeo]

Five years have passed since we spoke to you in Diariomotor about BMW X5 Le Mans, a beast with the image of the popular German SUV, but that in its guts hid the V12 block with 700 HP of power with which the Bavarian firm had been crowned the winner of the French race. It was obviously a project that never reached dealerships and that a time away from the focus of social networks or with an incipient YouTube, left many wanting to know more about the project, or at least see it in motion.

At the end of the day, we were in a time when the term Swap was surely not used with the same familiarity as it is today and when talking about an SUV with that festival of power under the hood was crazy. The BMW V12 LMR donated its propeller for the cause, entering the X5’s engine compartment with slight modifications to accommodate the radiators and create a whole monstrosity that was seen on the asphalt of some circuits, surely without the same agility that the resistance prototype did in 1999 to achieve victory in the Circuit de La Sarthe.

The BMW X5 Le Mans has spent a long time in hiding, hardly knowing of its existence thanks to the official photos that the brand itself had distributed. Hans Joachim Stuck himself, the mythical German pilot, would be in charge of testing his capabilities at the Nordschleife, which left us with one of the most spectacular OnBoards of an SUV speeding through the Green Hell. However, it is never enough.

Classic prototype: BMW X5 Le Mans (2001)

If twenty years later you keep wondering what happened to that prototype, you will be glad to know that in great condition And that its 6.1-liter V12 engine continues to blow hard. It has been the German firm itself that has decided to take it out of character and show us its current situation, maintaining an identical configuration to the one it wore when Stuck made his assault on Norschleife (His chrono was a spectacular 7:49), slightly different from the press photos that were published as can be seen by the mounted buckets or by the golden BBS wheels that he mounted instead of the five-spoke ones with which he was presented in society.

The BMW Group not only limited themselves to showing us the BMW X5 Le Mans that was able to complete 0-100 km / h in just 4.7 seconds or that it had a top speed of more than 310 km / h, at least that is the record it reached in the downhill section of Döttinger Höhe, where surely the more than two tons of weight helped to raise the figure. From Motor1 they remember that despite the enormous propeller an almost perfect weight distribution of 51:49 was achieved, while instead of all-wheel drive it was modified to be rear and thus be able to reduce some weight. Interestingly, if we trust the plate numbers, we can say that there are two complete units of the X5 LM. Quite a hidden pleasure.