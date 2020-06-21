It is an ancient story, almost buried. But Donald Trump has been in charge of reviving her. Cornered by the Russian espionage scandal, his appeals that he is the subject of « a witch hunt and a victim of McCarthyism » have greened the memory of one of the darkest friends of the President of the United States. A link that has its roots in the 1950s, when the nation fell into anti-communist hysteria and worshiped the monster of suspicion. Its protagonist was the devilish lawyer Ray Cohn. « In Trump’s life he played a key role, Cohn was his great mentor, the man who taught him how to hit, » says Marc Fischer, editor at The Washington Post and co-author of the Trump biography, uncovered.

Joseph McCarthy.

Died 30 years ago, Cohn’s existence had two stellar moments. The first came at the age of 23, when as chief adviser to Senator Joseph McCarthy (1908-1957) he orchestrated one of the greatest covens of the American 20th century. The second occurred much later, in October 1973 at the exclusive New York establishment Le Club. By then, Cohn was 46 years old, a green dollar Rolls Royce, and a successful attorney for questionable clients.

In that temple of graying millionaires, the former McCarthyist met a young man with pharaonic ambitions. A 27-year-old tiger named Donald Trump who had decided to leave behind the midlands of the paternal Queens and go out to conquer Manhattan. What emerged there was more than just a friendship.

Ethel and Julius Rosenberg.

Cohn was still someone very well known. Fame had come to him in his early youth when, as prosecutor, he pushed the marriage seat of Ethel and Julius Rosenberg on the accusation of having given atomic secrets to the Soviet Union. His inquisitorial ways in that trial earned him the sympathies of McCarthy, who did not hesitate to have him as the first sword of his feared Communist hunt. Together they ended the career of thousands of innocents and fabled paranoid conspiracies. In the face of a country electrified by hatred, its inquisitorial power reached such penetration that President Dwight Eisenhover himself had to intervene to deactivate it.

After his censure by the Senate, McCarthy ended his days drunk. Cohn became a lawyer as brilliant as he was unscrupulous and a lover of dry-martini. « Among others, he defended the heads of the Gambino and Genovese mafia families, » explains Pulitzer Prize winner David Cay Johnston, author of the biography The Making of Donald Trump.

A regular at Le Club, Trump had been observing that shark for some time, until that night he decided to approach and ask him for advice about a cause that made him and his father sleepy. Owners of 14,000 apartments in Brooklyn, the federal government was investigating them for refusing to rent black houses. It was not the first time. Twenty years earlier, the father had faced similar accusations that even led to a famous protest song by one of his tenants, the legendary musician Woody Guthrie. But this time, the accumulated evidence was much more and the resonance of the case threatened a catastrophe.

Knowing the matter, Cohn did not hesitate. Far from recommending a pact, he blurted out: « Tell them to go to hell and fight in court. » That aggressiveness made Trump fall in love.

A short time later, guided by the lawyer, the young promoter called a press conference in which he accused the Justice Department of fabricating the case against him and demanded a $ 100 million repair. The hit was successful. The Trumps reached an agreement without the need to plead guilty. “It was a key moment. Cohn showed him the way: not to give in, not to cooperate, to attract attention and win the cases in the media, « says Fischer.

Thereafter, the lawyer became Trump’s teacher. Almost a second father who shaped his character and taught him to « hit, hit and hit. » « Trump learned a lot from Cohn, he was the one who instructed him on how to attack the government and journalists who were not doing what he wanted, » explains David Cay Johnston.

The father, Trump and Ivana.

The well-connected lawyer opened the doors of the golden New York to his new friend. He seated him at the table of the great politicians, represented him in the most difficult cases, and advised him in such intimate details as the prenuptial agreement with the model Ivana Zelnickova. Both connected. They were made for luxury and media attention. And they were relentless. « They were alike in methods and beliefs, » says Fischer.

Furthermore, Trump cared little for the complexities of his lawyer: a homosexual who insulted homosexuals in public; an extremist who until his last days applauded Senator McCarthy.

From left to right, Donald Trump, Mayor Ed Koch, and Roy Cohn at the inauguration of the Trump Tower in 1983. .

The couple took a long walk on the wild side. And not just the one on the crazy nights at the Studio 54 nightclub. Cohn was a necromancer of power, and his contact list included from the shady FBI director J. Edgar Hoover to the mob boss Anthony Salerno.

« I never misled myself about Roy. He was not a boy-scout. One day he told me that he had spent more than two thirds of his adult life prosecuted for one charge or another. That fascinated me ”, the magnate would write years later.

The friendship ended naturally. Cohn, devastated by HIV, died on August 2, 1986. He was 59 years old and had just been expelled from the legal profession. Among other things, he was condemned for having entered the room of the dying and senile billionaire Lewis Rosenstiel, taking his hand and, under deception, forcing him to sign a document that named him executor of his property. That was Roy Cohn.

But his death did not bring oblivion. The shadow of the lawyer has never stopped persecuting Trump. And when last week, beset by the Russian scandal, the President declared that he was a victim of « McCarthyism » and accused Barack Obama of having recorded telephone conversations without evidence, many believed they saw the ghost of Cohn in the White House. Very close to Trump, advising in his ear: hit, hit, hit.