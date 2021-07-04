The Devil Wears Fashion: the real villain is toxic work culture, reveals writer – .

15 years have passed since The Devil Wears Fashion was released – 75%, an important film in Anne Hathaway’s career that was part of her transition from teen comedies to dramas and other somewhat deeper genres. The movie came shortly after Secret on the Mountain – 87%, where the character of Anne had her first dramatic steps that managed to capture the attention of many.

Just a couple of weeks ago, on the occasion of their anniversary celebration, some details behind the production were revealed, such as the fact that Hathaway was not the favorite for the role, but with her insistence and the support of Meryl Streep she managed to to get it. The film covers the theme of fulfilling your work dream, showing that it is not an easy path; broadly, it seeks to point out that it is not worth losing everything in order to get your ideal job.

But despite this, it is still present that after all that she lived in that fashion editorial, the protagonist reached maturity and returned to the right path, implying that this is the way things should be. Undoubtedly, the film, as commercial as it may seem, has many things to reflect on, such as the fact that Andy’s boyfriend is not empathetic and only thinks about himself, or that his friends criticize her for prioritizing it. to their duties, but still receive their gifts with excitement.

Now another reflection has emerged about the villain of David Frankel’s film, who is not necessarily Miranda Priestly. The freelance writer Lindsay lee wallace, made an analysis about the toxic work culture (the real villain) that evidences The Devil Wears Prada, where the protagonist thinks that the true triumph in her work is to give her life for herself beyond the expensive wardrobe.

The fact that it is more important to be Miranda’s personal assistant – which implies solving problems outside of her work hours and fulfilling the whims of her boss’s children – than living a quiet life, only highlights the ideal has about success. The famous “if it’s not difficult, then it’s not worth it.” Within Wallace’s text, it is clear that we are used to thinking that to be successful it is necessary to suffer.

Despite the fact that the protagonist ends up ditching her boss, it is she herself who has to do with her getting “the job of her dreams.” Had it not been for your recommendation, would Andy have been hired as editor of Respectable Journalism Weekly? Between the lines, the tape would be hinting that if he hadn’t sacrificed himself, then he wouldn’t have gotten as far as he did.

Unfortunately, the ideal of your dream job normalizes exploitation. It is thought that you have to put many things aside to achieve success. Although it is true that everything requires a great effort, it is important to note that there should not exactly be family or simply personal sacrifices involved.