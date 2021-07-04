The Devil Wears Fashion: Adrian Grenier admits Nate was immature and Andy deserved better – .

It has always been debated which is the true villain of The Devil Wears Fashion – 75%. It has been 15 years since the premiere of the film that starred Anne Hathaway in the role of Andy, a young recent graduate who has big dreams, and many point to Miranda Priestly as the antagonist because of the way she treats everyone, especially the protagonist, throughout the film. However, this story lends itself to a lot of reading that has led some people to point to other villains and Nate, Andy’s boyfriend, is the one who many mention as the true enemy of the film.

The 2006 film focused on the arrival of Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) to the big world of fashion after taking an assistant job with the powerful magazine editor Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep). But if you ask someone, it is very possible that they will say that the real antagonist is not their boss, but the guy who embarrasses his girlfriend every step of the way, and there is nothing worse than a person who becomes the worst obstacle. of another when he tries to get ahead and fulfill his dreams. The funny thing about this is that as time goes by, more people have noticed, but Adrian Grenier, the actor who played Nate, never did until now.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the EThe Devil Wears Fashion met up with his castmates to commemorate the 15th anniversary of this modern classic and talked about how he came to change his mind about his character, who would never have realized his toxic behavior had it not been for social media users. who have talked quite a bit about it, even before this anniversary is celebrated (via CheatSheet).

I have to admit that I didn’t see some of the subtleties and nuances of this character and what he represents in the movie until the wisdom of the masses came online and began to press against the character. It hadn’t occurred to me until I really started thinking about it. And maybe it was because I was just as immature as Nate at the time. Nate hadn’t grown up, but Andy had. This is a coming of age for Andy and he needed more out of life than Nate. And he was getting it.

It should be remembered that in The Devil Wears Prada, Andy was a character much more focused on the goals he sought to achieve in his life, while Nate was more “relaxed” and disinterested in what she did to the point that in many of his scenes his girlfriend only seemed to annoy him. Also, he and his friends used to tease her when she tried to do her job well and impress Miranda.

The way the story unfolded, including Nate’s lousy boyfriend, caused Anne Hathaway She said no to a scene in which they had to share a kiss, precisely because for her it was not the most appropriate according to the path that the relationship of her characters took on the screen. At that time, he did not understand it either and the actress had to explain why.

I think this is a testimonial from Annie. There is a kiss scene and she was working on it. And she was like “you know, I just don’t think that’s right.” And I said “What do you mean? Of course that is correct ”. And she says “it just doesn’t feel like that’s where we are in our relationship, that we’re not in that loving space. There is too much history, it is too familiar. ”And he was right.

