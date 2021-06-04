1. The Conjuring 3: the devil made me do it is based on the real case of Arne cheyenne johnson, the first murder defendant in history to claim in his defense that he had killed another man (his landlord) because the devil had compelled him.

The movie is inspired by real events. (Courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

2. To prepare the character, Ruairi O’Connor (who plays the possessed boy, Arne Johnson) did a deep investigation of Arne and the case: he read everything the press published on the matter in the year in which the events occurred, 1981; He even discovered that the trial transcripts had been destroyed or lost, which made clear the testimonies that had been given, in addition to revealing the identity of the people present in court.

3. During most of the filming Ruairi O’Connor (who plays the possessed boy, Arne Johnson) isolated himself and between takes he listened to music from the 80s in order to stay in the world that his character inhabited … of his head!

The original trial transcripts were lost. (Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures / Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures.)

4. For the first time since the saga began, we will be able to know what Ed and Lorraine Warren were like when they were teenagers, in addition to knowing how was the beginning of their relationship.