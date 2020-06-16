Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Epic Games continues to push the limits and possibilities in terms of live events in games as a service is concerned and today took place the end of Season 2 of the Second Chapter of Fortnite: Battle Royale. The event in question? The Device, with which Midas altered the reality of the virtual world and that will inevitably bring about changes for Season 3. Well, as expected, the event was a success everywhere and there are already numbers behind it.

Use our creator code: LEVELUP_COM

The recent Fortnite: Battle Royale event, The Device, gave something to talk about a few moments ago because on different fronts, both the audience and the players numbered in the millions. As you know, just before the end of Season 2 started, the servers experienced problems, so users had to use other means to view the event. After the closing, Epic Games reported that it had to limit the income of the players when 12 million of them were registered at the same time and in different parts of the world, a fact that was appreciated by the company.

We were overwhelmed by the response to The Device. At 12M players in-game, we capped participation for stability while 8.4M more watched live on Twitch + YouTube. As we push the edge of what live-events can be, we’re improving systems so more of you can experience them in-game. pic.twitter.com/YTycsB1Zoh – Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 16, 2020

Likewise, Epic reported that in terms of audience, The Device of Fortnite: Battle Royale did the same as adding the viewers of Twitch and YouTube there were 8.4 million registered during the celebration of the event. In fact, the registered audience on Twitch, 2.3 million viewers, made history as it broke the record for concurrent users on the streaming platform.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is available on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, and mobile devices. In this link you will find all the related information.

Follow us on LEVEL UP.

Source