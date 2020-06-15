Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Today was The Device, a new event for Fortnite: Battle Royale. Players who had the opportunity to witness it saw a very important event for the Battle Royale, which transformed the storm into water.

In The Device, Fortnite: Battle Royale players had a chance to see that the Agency was destroyed after the Midas device caused explosions at various points on the map. After that everything returned to what seemed to be normal, but the players noticed that there was something different: the storm is no longer what it was.

If you enter a Fortnite: Battle Royale game at some point in the next few days, you will notice that the storm is different since it is now water. This means that if you stay out of the safe zone of the game your character will start swimming instead of walking as you normally would. Of course, there are things that never change and will continue to hurt you.

For the above and everything that happened in The Device, the players expect that there will be important changes on the map. That said, to see them we will have to wait for Battle Royale Season 3 to start.

When will Fortnite: Battle Royale Season 3 start?

We remind you that Season 3 of Fortnite: Battle Royale will give its opening flag this week. This after a couple of delays forced players to be patient.

So Fortnite: Battle Royale Season 3 is now slated to debut on June 17. That is, it will start on Wednesday of this week.

At the moment, Epic Games hasn’t provided much detail on what to expect from Fortnite: Battle Royale Chapter 2 Season 3. We will be on the lookout and we will inform you when we know more about it.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is available for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. You can know more about this launch by clicking here.